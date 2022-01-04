Now that the holidays are behind us, area girls basketball teams are ready to tipoff the second half of the season.
Here is a midseason look at some local schools that could make noise towards the stretch run of the season:
SLAM DUNKS
Dubuque Senior — Like last year when they posted their first winning campaign in eight years, the Rams (5-2) are off to another solid start. They have a signature win over then Class 4A No. 4-ranked North Scott, and their only two losses were hard-fought defeats at the hands of Cedar Falls and Iowa City High — both of which are ranked in Class 5A. Senior is led by its quartet of junior guards in Elly Haber (3.9 ppg, 2.3 apg), Josie Potts (7.9 ppg, 2.3 apg), Anna Kruse (7.1 ppg, 2.7 apg), and Sam McDonald (14 ppg, 5 rpg). The Rams are poised to not only have a second-straight winning season, but potentially make a run at their first sate tournament berth since 1994.
Cascade — Head coach Mike Sconsa is back at the forefront of the bench and has the Cougars (8-1) trending towards another trip to Des Moines after falling short last year. Senior Ally Hoffman (14.4 ppg, 9.9 rpg) is nearly averaging a double-double and seems more determined than ever to reach Wells Fargo in her final season. Juniors Ally Lux (13.4 ppg) and Devin Simon (6.3 ppg) are also big contributors.
River Ridge/Scales Mound — The co-op is ranked No. 6 in the latest Illinois Class 1A ranking and enjoying a resurgent first-half of the season. The individual stats do not jump off the page — only Mickayla Bass (10 ppg) averages double figures in scoring — but RR/SM (14-0) gets balanced contributions up and down its lineup. They’ve been road warriors so far, playing exclusively on the road or at neutral courts.
Galena — The Pirates have won seven straight games to improve to 13-2 and hope that momentum carries over, as they host three straight opponents with winning records. Galena travels to Stockton (9-4) on Friday, before a much-anticipated showdown with No. 6-ranked River Ridge/Scales Mound next Tuesday.
Mineral Point — The Wisconsin Division 4 No. 2-ranked Pointers (11-0) seem hungry to make another run at a state final berth, especially after having their hearts broken in last year’s championship game. Mallory Lindsey (15.5 ppg), Kennedy Wenger (13.1 ppg), Blair Watters (12.6 ppg), and Ella Chambers (11.3 ppg) are all averaging double figures in scoring in a loaded lineup.
Belmont — The Braves (11-1) are off to their best start in recent memory and ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Division 5 poll. Their only loss came against Galena last Thursday. Tori Nodolf (9.9 ppg), Ashley Freeman (9.4 ppg), and Kennedy Howell (9.4) lead Belmont’s balanced scoring attack.
ON THE REBOUND
Dyersville Beckman — The Trailblazers’ 5-4 record before the holiday break might not jump off the page, but they are in a similar position to last year at this same point. Beckman is hoping for more of that second-half magic that catapulted them to within a game of the state tournament a year ago. Senior Lauren Osterhaus (11 ppg), and juniors Shelby Pirc (9.2 ppg) and Lil McDermott (8.1 ppg) hope to get this team hot and make that trip to Des Moines.
Cuba City — You can’t overlook the school with the most Wisconsin state-tournament appearances (16) and state titles (11). The Cubans are 7-4 coming out of the holidays, and while that’s not the scorching start we’ve become accustomed to, they could very well make some noise in the second half. Freshmen Olivia Olson (18.2 ppg) and Ella Vosberg (11 ppg) lead Cuba City in scoring.
Stockton — It may seem odd that a 9-4 team falls in this category, but after graduating arguably the best player in program history in Tiana Timpe, it makes sense. Seniors Brynn Haas (19 ppg) and Kenze Haas (9.3 ppg) have their team on the right path with three straight wins.