Weather may have wreaked havoc in a condensed regular season, but that didn’t prevent area girls track and field athletes from shining when it mattered most.
Audrey Biermann and Kayci Martensen added to their shimmering collection, and four different area relay teams ended with gold at their respective state meets.
Here are the 11 individuals and seven relay teams that make up the 2022 Telegraph Herald all-area girls track and field team:
SPRINTS
Audrey Biermann (Sr., Western Dubuque)
What a way to close a career. Biermann defended her four state titles from 2021 by repeating as the Class 3A gold medalist in the 100, 200, and 400-meter dash, as well as once again anchoring the sprint medley relay. With eight straight gold medals, the University of Iowa commit cemented her status as one of the greats to compete inside the Blue Oval.
Rylee Steffen (Soph., Dubuque Wahlert)
The best is yet to come for the Golden Eagles’ sophomore, but in just her second year, she was pretty darn good. Steffen won individual medals at the state meet in 3A by placing third in the 200 and fifth in the 400. She also anchored a pair of silvers in the 4x200 and sprint medley.
Ally Darter (Fr., Dubuque Hempstead)
Quite a Blue Oval debut for the Mustangs’ freshman. Darter lands on the sprinters’ list by winning gold in the wheelchair 100, 200, and 400. She capped off a remarkable first state meet with another gold medal in the wheelchair shot put.
DISTANCE
Kayci Martensen (Sr., Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg)
Like Biermann in Iowa, Martensen will go down as one of the best ever in Wisconsin. This year, the Iowa State-bound runner won her eighth career gold — and 11th medal overall — at the Wisconsin state meet. She won her third consecutive title in the 1,600 and 3,200, and claimed back-to-back golds in the 800.
Julia Gehl (Soph., Dubuque Hempstead)
The sophomore ran the second leg of the 4x800 relay team that won 4A state gold and cracked the top five in all three of her individual events in Des Moines, placing fourth in the 1,500 and 3,000, and fifth in the 800.
Leah Klapatauskas (Soph., Dubuque Senior)
Look for big things from the Rams’ sophomore over the next two seasons. Klapatauskas finished on the podium in seventh place in the 4A 3,000 at state and finished 10th in the 1,500.
HURDLES
Devin Simon (Jr., Cascade)
The junior anchored the Cougars to gold in the 2A shuttle hurdle relay and bronze in the 4x400. Simon also won individual silver in the 400 hurdles and took fourth in the 100 hurdles. With four medals at this year’s state meet, she’ll have some lofty expectations to meet next season.
Delanee Klass (Sr., Fennimore)
After a false started disqualified her from last season’s 100 hurdles at the state meet, Klass gained redemption by winning Division 3 bronze this year. The senior also took fourth place in the 300 hurdles in La Crosse.
JUMPS
Izzy Bender (Soph., Fennimore)
Bender fell just shy of repeating as Wisconsin’s Division 3 state gold medalist in the long jump, but still came away with some major hardware, finishing tied for second. No doubt, she’ll be gunning for gold again as a junior.
Alison Daugherty (Jr., Cuba City)
Her name consistently popped up as one the area’s best jumpers throughout the season, and proved that with a fourth-place finish in the Division 3 triple jump at this year’s Wisconsin state meet.
THROWS
Maddy Maahs (Sr., Western Dubuque)
The Bobcat senior closed her career out in style with a fourth-place podium finish in the Class 3A shot put at this year’s Iowa state meet.
RELAYS
Dubuque Wahlert 4x100 (Lauren McClimon, Emma Donovan, Tessa Berning, Meghan McDonald) — Berning and McDonald returned from the 2021 state gold-medal winning quartet and came within four tenths of a second of a repeat.
Lancaster 4x200 (Abby Burr, Bridee Burks, Eden Bowen, Lainee Burks) — They entered La Crosse as the top seed in Division 3 and successfully defended their title in the event from 2021.
Dubuque Wahlert 4x400 (Olivia Donovan, Mia Kunnert, Lauren McClimon, Jamie Schmid) — The Golden Eagles’ quartet moved up from fourth place in 2021 to bronze at this year’s state meet.
Dubuque Hempstead 4x800 (Camdyn Kay, Julia Gehl, Keelee Leitzen, Brooke O’Brien) — The foursome claimed the Mustangs’ first-ever girls relay title at the Drake Relays by winning the 4x800 and then proceeded to win the same event for the first time at the state meet.
Western Dubuque sprint medley (Ava Ramler, Sammy Recker, Brynn Walters, Audrey Biermann) — Recker, Walters and Biermann returned from last year’s state-winning team to successfully defend their title at this year’s state meet in Class 3A record time. The foursome also won the event at the Drake Relays.
Dubuque Hempstead distance medley (Emily Klein, Emma Hilkin, Brooke O’Brien, Keelee Leitzen) — All four runners returned from last year’s silver-medal state performance in the event and again made the podium by placing fifth in Des Moines.
Cascade shuttle hurdle relay (Elizabeth Gibbs, Kate Green, Brianna Koppes, Devin Simon) — After finishing runner-up in the event at state in 2021, Cascade entered the Blue Oval determined for gold and walked away as champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.