04302023-saintsvschicago-6-sg.JPG
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Max Montes shoots as Chicago’s Anthony Dowd defends on Sunday during Game 2 of their USHL Eastern Conference semifinal series at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill. Chicago won, 5-4.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Quinn Finley scored with 4:45 remaining in regulation Sunday night to lift the Chicago Steel to a 5-4 victory and a two-game sweep of the Dubuque Fighting Saints in their USHL Eastern Conference semifinal series at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill.

The Saints rebounded from one-goal deficits on three occasions and pulled goaltender Marcus Brannman for a sixth attacker with more than 2 minutes remaining in regulation but couldn’t find another equalizer.

