The United States Hockey League season will return to one sense of normalcy this fall, but one element of the pandemic-shortened schedule remains.
After starting the season a month later than usual and shortening the schedule to 54 games because of coronavirus concerns, USHL teams will play 62 games again in 2021-22. The pandemic also prompted a more regionally based schedule to limit travel, and that will continue in the fall, according to the schedule released by the league on Friday morning.
“It’s so nice to be back to normal, with a full schedule, full building, and no mask mandate,” Robert Miller, the new Dubuque Fighting Saints team president said in a release. “We can’t wait to see Our House packed, and we can’t wait to bring hockey back to our incredible fans here in Dubuque. Opening Night can’t come soon enough!”
The Saints will play long-time rival Cedar Rapids, which opted out of the 2020-21 season because of extensive damage to its home arena in the August derecho, eight times this season. Dubuque will see Green Bay, Waterloo, Muskegon and Madison seven times each, and faces Des Moines, Chicago, Youngstown and the National Team Development Program six times each.
Madison also returns to the USHL after opting out of the 2020-21 season because of tight coronavirus restrictions in Dane County, Wis. Cedar Rapids and Madison players who went to other teams in the September dispersal draft will return to their original squads.
The Saints open the season against Tri-City at the Fall Classic on Sept. 23 in Pittsburgh and faces Omaha the following day. But Fargo, Lincoln, Sioux City and Sioux Falls do not appear on Dubuque’s schedule for the second consecutive season.
The Saints will hold their home opener Saturday, Oct. 9 against Green Bay. They will play at Mystique Community Ice Center three times in October, four in November, three in December, five in January, seven in February and four each in March and April.
“This past season was tough for all of us. Now that the world is getting back to normal, there is excitement brewing for this upcoming season,” said Casey Weitz, Dubuque’s vice president for corporate sponsorships. “I’m really excited for our sponsors, both current and future, about the maximum exposure they will receive for the upcoming season.”
Dubuque also faces five three-game weekends, beginning with the Thanksgiving holiday. The Saints visit Green Bay on the night before Thanksgiving, and have a home-and-home with Des Moines on Friday and Saturday. Two weeks later, Dubuque plays three times at Youngstown.
The other 3-in-3 weekends come in successive weeks. Dubuque hosts the NTDP U17s on Feb. 18 before a home-and-home with Madison; followed by a Feb. 25 date at Waterloo and two home games against Youngstown; and it completes the rugged stretch with three games at the NTDP on March 3-5.
Saints ranked by Central Scouting — A pair of Saints players appeared in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings prior to this summer’s draft. Andrei Buyalsky, who joined the team in late December, made the list of North American skaters at No. 106, and forward Connor Kurth landed at No. 203.
Justin Janicke, who Dubuque selected No. 1 overall in the USHL Draft last month, earned the No. 128 spot in the rankings. And affiliates list forward Nick Roukounakis made it at No. 184.
Saints honor Randall family — The Saints nominated the David and Lynn Randall family for the USHL Billet Family of the Year award. The Randall family hosted forwards P.J. Fletcher and Andrei Buyalsky in their first season as a host family.