A capsule look at the Iowa boys high school cross country season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (10th year)
Last season — The Comets finished seventh at their Class 2A state qualifying meet at North Fayette Valley.
Returning state qualifiers — Brady Griebel (sr., 2nd overall, 16:02.8).
Other returning letterwinners — Sam Dunne (sr.), Aidan Onken (soph.), Ben Steinbeck (soph.), Jake Bormann (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Payton Griebel (fr.), Kaden Guenther (fr.), Ben Meyer (fr.)
Ranked runners — Brady Griebel is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A.
Outlook — Brady Griebel is coming off a great summer track season where he placed third in the 3,000 and 1,500 at the AAU National Championships. Dunne missed qualifying for state by five seconds. Payton Griebel is coming off a great summer of training where he finished as a 14U National Champion in the 3,000 meters at the AAU National Championships. Numerous underclassmen had some solid summer training and will be in the mix for the final three spots in the lineup.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Olivia Dietzel (1st season)
Last season — The Mohawks finished 22nd at the Class 1A state qualifier in Iowa City.
Returning letterwinners — Nolan Tracy (jr.), Trevor Klein (soph.), Ethan DeSotel (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Caden Kettmann (fr.), Andrew Schmidt (fr.).
Outlook — Dietzel takes over the program from long-time coach Steve Engelman, who had Marquette represented at state in 19 of his 21 seasons at the helm of the boys and girls program. Dietzel began her coaching career last season as an assistant for the Dubuque Wahlert girls team, which finished third in Class 3A. The Mohawks boys team struggled with numbers last season but will be able to fill out a full varsity team this fall.
CASCADE
Coach — Bob Davidshofer (46th year)
Last season — The Cougars finished 5th at the Class 2A state qualifying meet in Iowa City.
Returning letterwinners — Cole Miller (jr.), Adam Knepper (soph.), Carson Nauman (sr.), Max Nadeau (soph.), Jonah Manternach (sr.), Vic Kauder (sr.)
Outlook — The Cougars return six of their top seven runners from a year ago and have one of their largest teams in several years, leading Davidshofer to believe his squad could be very competitive this season. He hopes to improve on an eighth-place finish at the River Valley Conference meet a year ago.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Louis Cook (15th season)
Last season — Clayton Ridge finished 9th at the Iowa Class 1A qualifier at Cedar Falls.
Returning letterwinners — Jake Harwick (sr.), Keaton Reimer (soph.), Gavin Moser (soph.), Erik Flores (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Teagan Palmer (fr.), Obreth Lopez (fr.).
Outlook — Cook expects big things out of the Eagles this season, based on experience and depth.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Tyson Squiers (4th season)
Last season — The Trailblazers finished 14th at the Class 2A state qualifying meet at North Fayette Valley.
Returning letterwinners —Danil Wall (sr.), Nate Schaefer (sr.), Auden Recker (jr.), Spencer Rea (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Jacob Schlarmann (fr.)
Outlook — The Trailblazers have one of their largest squads in years, with 18 runners out for the sport. Squiers had just seven on the team in his first season. In addition to the depth in numbers, he likes the commitment his runners have made to the sport. A key will be overcoming the lack of competition the last six months due to the pandemic.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Mike Lutgen (14th season)
Last season — The Vikings placed 10th at the Class 1A state qualifying meet in Cedar Falls.
Returning letterwinners — Kody Hoeger (sr.), Carson Kirby (sr.), Zander Carter (jr.), Nathan Carter (jr.), Lucas Rezende (jr.), Sam Schilling (jr.).
Promising newcomer — Marcus Gaul (fr.)
Outlook — The Vikings return six of their top seven runners from a year ago, and Gaul enters the program after two successful seasons at the junior high level. Lutgen expects this to be a good pack-running team, but a key will be finding someone to lead that pack.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Robert Dennis (3rd year)
Last season — The Cardinals competed at the Solon state qualifier but did not post a team score.
Returning letterwinners — None.
Promising newcomers — Steven Crist (jr.), Jayden Koos (soph.), Breckin Downey (fr.), Vincent Frana (fr.), Tye Hardin (fr.), Zachary Lafrentz (fr.), Cameron Tracy (fr.).
Outlook — Although this is a small and young squad, Dennis likes its potential because the bulk of the runners enter with previous cross country experience. He expects the Cardinals to become more and more competitive as the season progresses.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coaches — Pat Meehan & Sara Dever
Last season — The Wildcats took 5th at the Class 1A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — Nolan Ries (jr., 31st among team finishers in 17:39.7), Cy Huber (jr., 35th in 17:45), Michael Schaul (jr., 46th in 17:56), Ethan Doyl (sr., 55th in 18:09).
Promising newcomer — Mitch Heims (sr.)
Ranked runners — Ries is ranked No. 23 in Class 1A, and Huber is No. 26.
Outlook — Maquoketa Valley returns four state-tested runners and opens the season ranked No. 5 in Class 1A. Ries, Huber and Heims all ran more than 300 miles in the 10 weeks leading up to the season and will be strong leaders. Heims joined the team after previously playing football. The Wildcats will have to overcome a lack of depth.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Dale Meyer (8th season)
Last season — The Hawks placed 4th at the Class 3A state qualifier at Independence.
Returning letterwinners — Blake Smith (sr.), Staveley Maury (sr.), Andrew Salas (sr.), Robinson Martinez (sr.), Tyger Vaske (sr.), Matthew Mensen (sr.), Nicholas Stocks (sr.), Jacob Wenger (sr.), Jesse Thurn (jr.), Nolan Mensen (soph.).
Promising newcomer — Cael Meyer (sr.).
Outlook — The Hawks return a deep and experienced roster with 13 seniors and five returning starters. Smith takes over a leadership role from Nathan Goranson, who qualified for state and now runs at Upper Iowa University.