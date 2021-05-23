As a player, Sam Koenig often mentioned his brotherhood of teammates.
As a coach, it’s all about family.
So it’s fitting that his roster literally is family. Dubuque Senior’s roster has four sets of brothers, and that extra bit of chemistry has propelled the Rams to new heights this season.
“My biggest thing is culture. That’s all I really care about, so family is always first,” said Koenig, who led Dubuque Wahlert to the 2012 Iowa Class 2A state soccer championship as a player. “We always put the team first on our team. Especially when you have brother rivalries, it’s pretty tough to put that on the sideline, but our guys are totally bought into it and they want everyone to just be as successful as possible, and it’s pretty fun to watch them do that.”
The chemistry can come easy when the bulk of your starting lineup has a relative on the field.
Jacob Konrardy is the team’s top scorer while younger brother Kyle isn’t far behind. The team also includes Foster and Owen Hull, Ryan and Seth Connolly, and Aidan and Soren Obermueller.
Seven of the eight have started at least five matches for the Rams this season. The other — Soren Obermueller — has appeared in eight matches as a reserve.
Those eight have combined to score 34 of Senior’s 51 goals, and 21 of 38 assists.
“It’s fun. Sometimes annoying, just because we’re in the same house together all the time. But in the end it’s really great because we have great chemistry,” said Foster Hull, a senior. “We’ve played for years together, on the same team for club and now high school. I think it really brings a different energy to the field.”
The Rams are hoping to take that energy into the postseason after arguably the best regular season in program history.
Senior won more games this season than any other year over at least the last decade while winning the outright city championship for the first time since 2002. The Rams also beat Linn-Mar for the first time in program history, started 4-0 for the first time since 2014 and topped city rival Wahlert for the first time in the same span.
“We’ve been playing together for so long, so just to be able to share it with them, it really means a lot,” said Aidan Obermueller, a senior. “We know how each other play. We live in the same house. It’s good chemistry, honestly.”
The Rams have never been to the state soccer tournament. They open the road to Des Moines on Monday at Dalzell Field against Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The winner likely faces Cedar Falls on Wednesday for a trip to state.
“We’re here to put in the work,” said Seth Connolly, a freshman. “Like our coach says it best, we have something to prove this year. I think we can make a difference and kind of put ourselves out there and make a name for ourselves.”