A substitute appearance helped put her on the radar.
A few short weeks later, Lydia Ettema’s college destination was secured.
Ettema, a four-year standout for Dubuque Hempstead, verbally committed to a full-ride scholarship offer to play softball for DePaul University, beginning in 2023.
“It was pretty quick, honestly, things kind of sped up pretty quickly and I just fell in love,” said Ettema, who will be entering her senior year at Hempstead. “When I went on my visit, I just absolutely loved it. It felt like home.”
She plans to major in biology with a minor in psychology. After graduation, she hopes to become a psychiatrist and work with patients with mental disabilities.
Ettema, who plays most of her travel softball with the Lady Expos organization, was subbing for Nebraska Gold at a tournament in Kansas City. That, she said, is when DePaul’s coaches took notice. Shortly after Hempstead’s season ended, she went to a camp hosted by the DePaul program.
A short time later, she received a text message inviting her for a campus visit.
She enjoyed her visit and the campus, but head coach Tracie Adix-Zins sealed the deal.
“She felt like a mom almost. Not in a weird way or anything, but she’s a very enthusiastic and very lively person and she just wants what’s best for all of her players,” Ettema said. “I really gravitated toward her because of that, just because she had so much energy. (Hempstead coach Danielle Krug) and (Lady Expos coach Tony) Houselog, they both bring a lot of energy to the table and I love that about a coach and I definitely needed that.”
Speaking of the Lady Expos, Ettema is the third player from the organization to commit to an NCAA Division I program recently. Her Hempstead teammate, Jadyn Glab is committed to the University of Washington; Cascade’s Devin Simon is headed to the University of Iowa.
Glab and Ettema, best friends, plan to sign their national letters of intent together at Hempstead sometime during the fall signing period.
Ettema has played for the Lady Expos since she was 9, she said. She is also coached by Mark Hefel.
“They deserve a lot of credit for how I got recruited and the time and effort they put into me, because I wouldn’t be where I am today without them,” she said.
Ettema hit .338 (26-for-77) with 16 runs, 11 doubles, four home runs and 32 RBIs for the Mustangs this summer, but her biggest improvement came in the pitching circle.
She went 11-2 with a 1.05 earned run average over 80 1/3 innings. She struck out 49, but walked only six and did not hit a batter as she pitched primarily the second game of doubleheaders.
“I just had a lot of confidence this year, and with the players as well,” Ettema said. “I just felt more of a team, and I think it was also a leadership thing. I think I matured more as an athlete and had a different mindset coming in this year of, it’s not about numbers, it’s about playing together as a team.”
She’s been an all-conference caliber player or better in all four years of her high school career so far.
She burst onto the high school scene as an eighth-grader, hitting .368 with 10 doubles and a home run in 2019. She was 12-2 with a 1.94 ERA.
As a sophomore, she hit .452 with six doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBIs in a shortened 21-game season, but was 2-1 with a 4.82 ERA in 20 1/3 innings.
She led the team in batting as a junior, hitting .478 and blasting 16 home runs and four homers, driving in a team-best 24 runs. In the circle, she went 6-0 with a 2.94 ERA.
Her four teams at Hempstead have combined to win 97 games, but none of those victories have come in a regional final.
That’s the major goal next summer.
“We need to go to state,” Ettema said. “That was a big goal for me last year and it’s a big goal for me this year. Going to state is something I want to achieve at least one of my high school years, considering it will be my fifth year. And, I think that only losing one senior, we definitely have that opportunity to get there.”
