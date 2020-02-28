The Clarke men’s basketball team matched a program record while reaching a major milestone on Wednesday night.
The NAIA No. 22-ranked Pride beat Grand View, 87-73, at home on Wednesday night to secure their 21st victory of the season, matching the program record set in 2007-08.
Clarke (21-8, 17-6 Heart of America Conference) also clinched the first trip to the NAIA national tournament in program history.
“Back in March we set a goal of making the national tournament,” Clarke coach Jim Blaine said. “I’m so happy for our guys tonight. The national tournament was a hope in the unseen for Clarke men’s basketball. They made what seemed impossible a couple of years ago, a reality tonight. These guys deserve all the credit. They put the work in and got their just rewards.”
The Pride will close the regular season on Saturday at Evangel before hosting a conference tournament quarterfinal next week.
The national tournament will be held March 18-24 in Kansas City, Mo.
Clarke received an automatic bid as the Heart of America Conference’s regular-season runner-up. No. 5 William Penn won the league title and also clinched a berth.