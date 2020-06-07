Adam Noble’s mom still has the VHS tape.
In what many at the time considered an instant classic, why wouldn’t you keep that one?
When the Lancaster football team trailed Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, 14-7, with 54 seconds to play in a Wisconsin Division 4 state semifinal on Nov. 11, 2000, it didn’t look good. Top-ranked and undefeated, the Flying Arrows were eager to capture the program’s second state championship and first since 1993.
What followed was a miraculous three-play, 64-yard drive in only 23 seconds that tied the game and not only led the Arrows to winning a double-overtime thriller, but propelled Lancaster to a 14-7 triumph over Prescott in the state title game five days later.
If you can still find a VCR, it’s not a bad way to relive the glory days.
“I’m almost ashamed to say this, but I was back at my parents’ place about three weeks ago and my mom handed me a box of videos,” said Noble, a standout wide receiver and cornerback on the Arrows’ 2000 championship team. “We showed my son that one. My mom filmed it, and it was pretty terrible quality, but man, did we have a team that year. It’s fun to look back at it, but where do you find a VHS player today?”
In the fifth installment of a special series, “Postseason Playback” — revisiting the area’s greatest postseason games — we look back on the Arrows’ undefeated 14-0 season that started the program’s impressive championship three-peat and set the stage for a tradition of excellence that continues to this day under the same head coach.
“It was where we had a lot of skill,” said Lancaster coach John Hoch, who will be entering his 39th season leading the Arrows this fall. “We had outstanding skill through the program at that point, and we had the same type of run a few years later. You know when you have some skill, and hopefully they perform to your expectations of them. These guys definitely did.”
BACKGROUND
Lancaster was primed for a big season from the outset. Offensively and defensively, the Arrows gave opponents fits throughout the 9-0 regular season. While tested at times, teams struggled to contain a potent offense that included quarterback Nate Rolland, wingback Zach Hampton and halfback Jon Schmitz, fullback Andy Hoch — John’s son — and wideout Noble.
“We came off a ‘99 team that wasn’t expected to do much, but we had a lot of young kids coming back,” said John Hoch, who a year prior guided the Arrows to a state runner-up finish. “We were really excited going into the season and they did everything we expected.”
When the playoffs arrived, the first games went according to plan. The Arrows beat their first two playoff opponents by an average score of 54-14, then rallied from a slow start to beat Darlington in the quarterfinals in Lancaster. The Redbirds took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter before the Arrows reeled off 30 unanswered points and defensively held Darlington to two first downs the rest of the way in a 37-14 triumph.
“We had a ton of fun and a great team with a ton of talent,” said Noble, 38, a regional sales manager in the insurance field who resides near Minneapolis. “My class and the junior class were extremely talented. When I think of all of them, I just can’t believe how talented a group it really was.”
Awaiting at the neutral site of Verona in the semifinals were the Ledgers of St. Mary’s Springs (11-1), a team that had outscored its first three playoff opponents by a combined score of 126-12. St. Mary’s Springs had won three straight state titles (in Division 2 and 3) and were looking to make it four in a row with a D4 title. But, they were about to pass the championship three-peat baton to Lancaster in thrilling fashion.
“You look at Schmitz, Hoch, Hampton, Rolland, gosh we had a ton of balance and solid athletes,” Noble said. “It was fun to watch us all perform. We didn’t have any spots that we were concerned about and everyone was doing their job. We knew (St. Mary’s) would be tough, but we were also confident in our abilities.”
The Ledgers held a 7-0 lead at halftime behind Chris Sebero’s 40-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but the damage could have been much worse. Springs drove inside the Arrows’ 25-yard line three times in the first half, but Hampton and Brandon Farrey snagged interceptions in the end zone before Hampton blocked a field goal to keep Lancaster within striking distance.
“Our defense really stepped up in those final games,” John Hoch said. “The offense received much of the credit and deservedly so, but our defense was so underrated and played a major part in us winning the whole thing.”
Andy Hoch’s 2-yard touchdown plunge tied the game, 7-7, with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter. The defensive battle remained to nearly the end of regulation, but Andy Hoch’s punt with just more than a minute to go was returned by Springs’ Mike Tack 40 yards to the Arrows’ 1-yard line. Two plays later, Jared Friedrich plowed across the goal line to give the Ledgers a 14-7 lead with 54 seconds to play.
“There wasn’t a ton of offense, but we made some big plays,” Noble said. “But after a big play, it was usually followed with a three-and-out. In the overtimes, it went our way. It was an emotional game.”
Hampton returned the ensuing kickoff to his own 36, and the Arrows defined the word “clutch” with two huge plays to tie the game and send it to overtime. Rolland connected with Schmitz for 27 yards to start, then found Noble for a short 4-yard gain. Rolland then dropped a dime over the shoulder to Noble for a 33-yard touchdown strike with 24 seconds left, capping the three-play, 64-yard drive in only 23 seconds.
“That was a cool spot to be put in,” Noble said. “We had guys that we knew could perform and are competitors. As a kid, that’s what you live for and it was so cool that it worked out for us.”
The teams traded field goals in the first overtime — with Farrey connecting on a 19-yarder to keep the Arrows alive at 17-17. Getting the first possession of the second overtime, Lancaster hit paydirt when Rolland found Hampton out of the backfield for a touchdown pass that put the advantage with the Arrows. The defense came through again, stopping the Ledgers cold to come away with a 24-17 double-overtime win.
“When we went to the second overtime, they really stepped it up,” Hoch said. “They really stopped St. Mary’s from scoring and gave the offense plenty of opportunities. We had guys that could score at any time, and they showed it in that final minute.
“We came out and threw some things we didn’t usually throw, and Rolland found Adam for a great catch and the game-tying touchdown. He was such a weapon. He was kind of small coming in as a freshman, but Adam developed into what he ended up being his senior year — a tremendous threat.”
HIGHLIGHTS
John Hoch would meet fellow UW-River Falls grad Dave Hopkins and his Prescott Cardinals (13-0) in the championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Nov. 16, 2000. It was expected to be an offensive shootout, considering the numbers.
Matt Duchnowski led Prescott with 1,386 yards rushing on the season, while quarterback Eric Halverson added 935 yards on the ground for the Cardinals in their first state title game. For Lancaster, Schmitz, Rolland and Andy Hoch had rolled up 2,400 combined yards on the ground with 40 TDs, with Schmitz averaging a team-best 11.7 yards per carry on an offense averaging 41 points per game.
Rolland passed for 1,474 yards and 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Noble had a stellar season with 43 receptions for 1,032 yards and 14 touchdowns. As it turned out, the Arrows’ defense — which allowed only 10.4 points per contest behind senior captain linebacker Matt White’s 140 tackles and Hampton’s six interceptions — would have the biggest stand in the end.
“The defense really made us win that game,” John Hoch said. “They had a potent offense coming in just like us, but it was cold, wet and snowy. The big snowflakes were falling down and our defense was ready.”
With both teams braving the elements, the defenses thrived. But it was the Lancaster offense that made enough big plays to pull it out.
After Prescott star kicker Mike Allen missed a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter, Schmitz carried three times and covered all 76 yards by busting a 50-yard touchdown run to give the Arrows a 7-0 lead. Schmitz finished with 115 yards on only seven carries to top 1,000 yards on the season.
“Last year, I think we were just happy to be here,” Schmitz told the TH after the game. “This year, we came with a purpose.”
As the defenses continued to shine in the wintry conditions, Allen’s 32-yard field goal attempt just before halftime was blocked by Lancaster’s Mallan Schwantes to preserve a touchdown lead for the Arrows at halftime. Then, a key stretch in the third quarter extended the advantage.
Prescott faced a fourth-and-1 at the Lancaster 4-yard line, and looking to tie the game saw Duchnowski stopped for a 2-yard loss by Schwantes. On the next play, Andy Hoch broke through the line and rumbled 77 yards down to the Cardinals’ 17. Four plays later, Andy Hoch scored on an 11-yard run to give Lancaster a 14-0 lead. Hoch finished with 126 yards on 14 carries.
“The main thing I remember about that game was the old turf at Camp Randall,” Noble said. “It snowed the entire time and it was wet, cold and hard. Man, it hurt getting tackled on there. You couldn’t do anything on that field with the snow. For a wide receiver, it was miserable.”
Prescott answered with some trickery, as Halverson tossed a 43-yard touchdown to Duchnowski on a double reverse to cut the deficit to 14-7. That capped the scoring, as the Arrows forced the Cardinals to a punt and then a turnover on downs to kneel out the final seconds and bask in their championship trophy as the snowflakes cascaded down.
Noble and Hampton received second team all-state honors for their seasons.
“We really wanted to win, and I remember how it was really such a relief when we did,” Noble said. “We were pumped up, obviously, and anything short of that title in our eyes would have been a disappointment. I don’t want to take away the excitement of winning a title, but we expected that. We had high expectations for ourselves and it was fun to live up to those expectations.”
AFTERMATH
The 2000 championship team kicked off an amazing three-year run of Lancaster football. The Flying Arrows defeated Kewaunee, 49-20, for the 2001 title and blasted West Salem, 33-6, for the 2002 crown to cap a championship three-peat. Lancaster posted a 41-1 record over those three title seasons.
The success hasn’t stopped there. Under Hoch, the Arrows also won back-to-back titles in 2005-2006 and following three consecutive runner-up finishes, captured a seventh state championship in 2014. Lancaster is tied with Edgar, Kimberly and Stratford with seven state titles, second to St. Mary’s Springs nine state crowns.
“Coach Hoch is amazing,” said Noble, who went on to play wide receiver at NCAA Division II Bemidji State in Bemidji, Minn. “It’s so fun and pretty cool to see them continue to have that success all of these years. You realize you were a part of something way bigger and the success continues. It’s remarkable to see what has been done there.”
While Lancaster’s first title came in 1993 and there was certainly success following that through 2000, it was that team that set the stage for a remarkable run as one of Wisconsin’s most successful prep football programs.
“They were a great group of kids,” John Hoch said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be head coach at Lancaster throughout a lot of success. Every group is unique and comes back to visit. It’s funny how you remember things and how they remember things. Sometimes the details may be different, but ultimately you remember the great times and the hard work that went into being a champion.”