Platteville’s Rianna Dye (right) tries to place a kill over Lancaster’s Ava Herman during their match Thursday in Platteville, Wis. Platteville won, 3-0.

 Shannon Mumm / Telegraph Herald

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — With five of last year’s starters lost to graduation, Platteville volleyball coach Denise Berntgen knows it may take her team a while to find its identity.

After a slow start to the season in the team’s first couple of tournaments, things have begun to take a turn for the Hillmen, who swept Lancaster, 2-0, in Saturday’s Richland Center Invitational and did so again Thursday night at Platteville High School in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference match, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19.

