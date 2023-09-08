PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — With five of last year’s starters lost to graduation, Platteville volleyball coach Denise Berntgen knows it may take her team a while to find its identity.
After a slow start to the season in the team’s first couple of tournaments, things have begun to take a turn for the Hillmen, who swept Lancaster, 2-0, in Saturday’s Richland Center Invitational and did so again Thursday night at Platteville High School in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference match, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19.
“We moved up two freshmen who are starting for us, and we just have a lot of inexperience on the varsity level,” Berntgen said. “But these girls have shown improvement every time they step on the court. They’ve never played with one another before, but they are working together so well.”
Two returning varsity players include senior outside hitter Alyssa Blevins and junior setter Jaxcyn Berntgen.
“We are really trying to stay positive and encouraging because a lot of these girls haven’t played on the varsity level before,” Jaxcyn Berntgen said. “Having been the setter for two years now, I feel like I need to be more vocal out there this season and help lead the team on the court.”
Jaxcyn Berntgen finished Thursday’s match with 27 assists, 12 digs, three blocks, and three aces. Blevins added six kills and 13 digs.
“Getting a conference win tonight was huge for us confidence-wise, especially for these freshmen because they see it can be done,” Blevins said. “We hope we can keep this momentum moving forward.”
The Hillmen ( 7-7, 1-1) pulled away from a 12-12 tie in Set 1 to take a commanding 25-16 win before Blevins started Set 2 with seven straight serves, including a pair of aces.
“We knew Lancaster was a scrappy team and we knew we were going to get blocked because of their height, but we covered well and just did a good job of making adjustments,” Blevins said.
Lancaster led in the beginning of Set 3 before the Hillmen battled back behind the arms of freshmen Rianna Dye and Avery Richard.
“Tonight was the first night I watched Rianna and thought, ‘Wow, she’s going to be a really good player for us,’” Denise Berntgen said. “She is one of those girls who shows improvement every single day, and we are excited to have her around for a while.”
Dye finished the game with a team high eight kills for the Hillmen.
“Our girls have welcomed these two freshmen with open arms, and it’s really been fun to watch,” Denise Berntgen said.
The Arrows were led by Jessica Morgan with nine kills, while Lily Weber added 13 assists and Emma Jensen chipped in with 11.