For Dubuque Wahlert, it’s been way too long since reaching the Iowa state boys basketball tournament.
For Western Dubuque, it really hasn’t been. Just last year, in fact.
Both want to get back.
The Bobcats suffered heartbreak in the state quarterfinals last season, but also graduated some of the key pieces that helped them reach Des Moines. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles haven’t played at Wells Fargo Arena since finishing as runners-up in 2016, the end of a miraculous three-year run where the Eagles won state championships in 2014 and 2015 — but were denied the three-peat.
Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 bracket (games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
Monday’s quarterfinals — Vinton-Shellsburg (3-18) at Dubuque Wahlert (14-6), 8 p.m.; West Delaware (11-10) vs. Anamosa (12-9) at Wahlert, 6:30 p.m.; Maquoketa (8-13) at Davenport Assumption (16-5); Independence (11-10) at Western Dubuque (8-13)
Thursday’s semifinals — Vinton-Shellsburg/Wahlert winner vs. West Delaware/Anamosa winner at Wahlert; Maquoketa/Assumption winner vs. Independence/Western Dubuque winner at Assumption
Substate final — Monday, February 28 at Maquoketa High School
Wahlert stat leaders — Ben Freed (Sr., G, 15.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.3 apg), Duke Faley (Jr., C, 16.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg), Carson Cummer (Sr., G, 13 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2 spg), Nolan Berendes (Jr., G, 8.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.6 spg, 1.5 apg), Seamus Crahan (Sr., F, 9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4 apg, 2.7 spg)
West Delaware stat leaders — Blake DeMoss (Sr., G, 12.4 ppg, 2.5 apg), Hayden Lyness (Jr., G, 8.6 ppg), Luke Kehrli (Sr., F, 7.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.3 apg)
Maquoketa stat leaders — Tye Hardin (So., G, 10.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3 apg), Carter Meyer (So., F, 10.5 ppg, 2.2 apg), Ethan Combs (Sr., C, 9.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
Western Dubuque stat leaders — Nick Bryant (Sr., G, 14.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2 spg), Carson Schute (Sr., G, 13 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.4 apg), Daviyon Gaston (Jr., G, 12.1 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.8 spg), Andrew Oltmanns (Sr., G, 7.6 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.2 apg)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles boast one of the more complete teams in the area and are primed with a great chance to return to the state tournament for the first time in six years. Fresh off claiming a city championship, Wahlert is peaking at the right time. Freed, Berendes and Cummer — whose return from a hand injury has sparked the team to win six of their last eight games — power a talented group of guards, while Crahan is an athletic forward paired with the big man, Faley, in the middle. With consistent players like Luke Smith, Jack Walsh and Aaron Savary coming off the bench, the Eagles are deep and experienced and determined to return to the state tournament, which will be held March 7-11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Wahlert played potential semifinal opponent, West Delaware, at the Wendy’s Classic in January and pulled out a 76-63 victory. The Eagles also played potential substate final opponent, Assumption, in the season opener, and while both teams have certainly improved since the first game of the season, that contest also went the Eagles’ way, 82-71.
Western Dubuque figures to be the best contender to throw a wrench in a possible Wahlert-Assumption substate final. While the Bobcats are young, they have shown promise and beat Iowa City West on the road last week to close the regular season. Bryant, Schute and Oltmanns played at state last year and will be eager to close their senior seasons in Des Moines. If the Bobcats happen to reach the final against Wahlert, they’d have to turn around the fortunes of getting swept by the Eagles during the regular season.