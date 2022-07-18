While they may be a mere 42 years apart in age, there’s certainly one key component as players that Riley O’Donnell and Sara Loetscher have in common as they met in the Mississippi Valley Open’s women’s open singles final on Sunday.
They both hate to lose.
In arguably the most competitive match of the weekend that closed just shy of the 3-hour mark, the 18-year-old O’Donnell used the younger legs to her advantage to hold off the 60-year-old Loetscher, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
“She’s amazing,” O’Donnell said of Loetscher. “I was really lucky to play her because it’s always so fun. She isn’t going to give you anything. She will always give you a run for your money. Such a tough player.”
Since O’Donnell is a current collegiate athlete, she could not accept the $400 cash prize. The MVO instead covered her travel expenses.
“First women’s open and I can’t believe it,” O’Donnell said. “I was not expecting to win it. I don’t know what to say. It’s unreal.”
O’Donnell starred at Dubuque Senior, playing mostly at Nos. 1 and 2 and placing sixth at state singles as a senior, and then recently completed her first season at Luther College. She played in the 5-6 range and with three members of the Norse roster graduated, she’s hoping tournaments like the MVO will help her rise in the lineup as a sophomore.
“First season was great, and I think I got a lot better,” O’Donnell said. “I had good experiences at Luther and I’m excited to keep learning more and getting better.”
O’Donnell raced out to win the opening set, but this would be far from a cruise to the title. The wily veteran, Loetscher uses her experience and strategy to still hang in with the mostly younger open singles field — she’s finished runner-up now in back-to-back summers.
“She’s a beautiful player. I knew about her one year at Luther and knew she was going to be a notch up this year,” Loetscher said of O’Donnell. “I didn’t really have a strategy at the beginning, but then I lost that first set and I figured I can’t just sit there and volley with her. So, I started doing my little lobs and started taking pace off and got that second set.”
After Loetscher tied the match by winning the second set, there was a 10-minute intermission to allow the players to hydrate and cool down ahead of a full third set instead of a tiebreaker.
“I didn’t even know we were playing a third set,” O’Donnell said. “I’m just used to playing a tiebreaker. I mean it make sense, it’s for the open. But I didn’t know and was in total shock. I took the 10-minute break and just rehydrated and that really made the difference. I think I was really calm and collected out there.”
O’Donnell blitzed out to a 5-0 advantage, but Loetscher wouldn’t go away quietly of course. She cut the deficit to 5-2 before O’Donnell worked the end lines and put the match away.
“Making sure I was as consistent as possible, because she will get everything back,” O’Donnell said. “I just really tried to pull her out wide and that seemed to be working.”
The players who both exhibited a fiery competitive spirit embraced with a big high-five after the match as spectators delivered a jubilant round of applause.
“Third set I just give her a lot of credit,” Loetscher said. “I don’t think that it was that I played bad, she just played well on the big points. She was determined. I love it.”
What makes Loetscher’s performance even more impressive is that she collected her second MVO title of the weekend minutes before competing against O’Donnell.
Loetscher and Michele Conlon, who played No. 1 doubles together for the University of Iowa nearly 40 years ago, captured the women’s open doubles crown with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over the Wartburg College tandem of Natalie Kaiser and Georgia Nissen.
“That was fun and it wasn’t easy,” Loetscher said. “That was such a pleasure. I love doubles and greatly prefer doubles. The only time I play singles is for the tournament. Michele was great and she’s a beautiful player. We just know each other really well for nearly 40 years now. Playing doubles with her again was honestly the highlight of the tournament for me.”
