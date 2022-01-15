Paxton Geisel has developed into one of the United States Hockey League’s top goaltenders in large part because of his even-keeled demeanor and ability to focus on the next shot coming his way.
And he’s taken the same approach to the NHL Central Scouting midseason rankings released this week.
Geisel and four other players with ties to the Dubuque Fighting Saints landed on the list of draft-eligible players.
“Obviously, it’s good to have all the hard work you’ve put in get rewarded, but, at the same time, it’s not like you’re guaranteed to get drafted because of this,” said Geisel, a 6-foot-2, 181-pound native of Estevan, Saskatchewan. “So, this really doesn’t change anything for me. I know I have to keep my head down and keep working.
“Clearly, we have a good team here in Dubuque, and that contributes to individual success. The coaches do a great job with us, and everybody on the team is constantly pushing to get better.”
NHL Central Scouting listed Geisel at No. 28 among North American goaltenders, five spots behind former Saints goalie Hobie Hedquist.
Matt Savoie, an all-USHL rookie team performer for Dubuque last season, tops the list as the No. 3-ranked skater in North America, while affiliates list forward Rieger Lorenz ranks No. 24 and current USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday sits at No. 108.
Geisel, 17, ranks second in the USHL with 12 wins, including a nine-game winning streak that is the second-longest in Dubuque’s Tier I era. The Denver University recruit has compiled a 12-5-2 record, a 3.16 goals against average an .899 save percentage. A year ago, he earned North American Hockey League all-Central Division Rookie Team honors as a member of the St. Cloud Norsemen.
Geisel will join teammates Halliday, Connor Kurth and Kenny Connors at the Biosteel All-American Game on Monday in Plymouth, Mich.
Hedquist, an 18-year-old from Heron Lake, Minn, posted a 5-9-1 record, a 4.30 GAA and an .838 save percentage in Dubuque last season before moving on to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the British Columbia Hockey League this season. The University of North Dakota recruit owns a 12-4-3 record, a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage in the BCHL.
Savoie, a 5-9, 179-pound center from St. Albert, Alberta, scored 21 goals among his 38 points in just 34 games with Dubuque last season. Despite playing half of the season, he earned USHL first-team all-rookie honors.
Savoie, 18, returned to his native Canada this season to play major junior for the Winnipeg Ice and leads the Western Hockey League in scoring with 52 points, including 18 goals, in 34 games. He has long been considered a top-five pick for this summer’s NHL Draft.
Lorenz, a 6-2, 185-pound center from Calgary, Alberta, plays for the Okotoks Oilers and ranks fourth in Alberta Junior Hockey League with 26 goals and 63 points in 40 games. The Saints selected the 17-year-old Denver University recruit in the first round, 14th overall, in the 2020 USHL Futures Draft.
Halliday, a 6-4, 210-pound forward from Glenwood, Md., shares the USHL scoring lead with 18 goals and 49 points that vaulted him to No. 2 on the Saints’ all-time scoring list in the Tier I era. The Ohio State University recruit has accumulated 135 points in 127 games over three seasons and trails only Shane Sooth, who played 179 career games, by just nine points. Chris Ferraro, who played in the pre-Tier I era, holds Dubuque’s all-time scoring record with 146 points in 1990-92.
Halliday, 19, has already surpassed his USHL career high for points. He tallied 10 goals and 48 points in 52 games a year ago.
“A lot of people already know that I focused on the little things during the offseason, and that’s played a big role in the season I’m having,” Halliday said. “But, it also makes a huge difference to play on a line with guys like Kurth and (Ryan) Beck and (Mikey) Burchill. They’re all great players who make the game a little bit easier.
“A big part of the individual success we’ve been having is the team success. (Head) Coach (Greg) Brown and (assistants) Evan (Dixon) and Justin (Hale) have done a phenomenal job with us and deserve a ton of credit.”