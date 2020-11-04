CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- West Delaware wasn’t seeded to win a match at the state tournament.
The sixth-seeded Hawks haven’t really worried much about projections. Now they’re just one win away from a state championship.
Ava Hauser led the way with 16 kills, Carlee Smith had 36 assists, and West Delaware swept No. 7 Gilbert, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16, in its Class 4A state semifinal on Wednesday at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
The Hawks (29-11) advanced to play top-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-6) at 12:30 p.m. in Thursday’s championship match.
Alivia Schulte added seven kills, and Smith and Kayla Felton added six each for West Delaware. Smith and Hauser served three aces each while Ella Koloc chipped in 13 digs and a pair of aces.
Thea Rotto lead Gilbert with 10 kills.