PEOSTA, Iowa – Rubber-armed Rudy and the rejuvenated Key West Ramblers made it two championships in a matter of seven days, with a chance to go for a third on Sunday.

Anthony Ruden, pitching for the third consecutive day in the Peosta Semi-pro Tournament, overcame a rocky start to lead Key West to a 5-2 victory over Bernard in the championship game Saturday night. The Ramblers won the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs last Sunday for their first title of the summer and will go for the four-team Pleasant Grove title this afternoon in Placid to conclude their season.

