PEOSTA, Iowa – Rubber-armed Rudy and the rejuvenated Key West Ramblers made it two championships in a matter of seven days, with a chance to go for a third on Sunday.
Anthony Ruden, pitching for the third consecutive day in the Peosta Semi-pro Tournament, overcame a rocky start to lead Key West to a 5-2 victory over Bernard in the championship game Saturday night. The Ramblers won the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs last Sunday for their first title of the summer and will go for the four-team Pleasant Grove title this afternoon in Placid to conclude their season.
“It’s the same story as last week. We’re getting those timely hits when we need them, and we just weren’t getting them in tournaments early in the year,” Ruden said. “It helps that we were able to do that right out of the gate tonight, especially after I threw the ball away and gave them a run in the first inning. To respond right away made it a lot easier to go back out and pitch with a lead.”
Bernard opened the scoring in the top of the first inning after Jack Menster led off with a base hit and raced to third on an errant Ruden pickoff attempt. He scored on Reid Rausch’s sacrifice fly.
Key West, which won its semifinal game at Pleasant Grove earlier in the day, responded with two runs on four hits in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good. Mike Canevello led off with a single, took second on Anthony Razo’s ground out and scored on a Brett LaMere base hit. Andrew Redman plated the go-ahead run with a single to drive in LaMere.
Ruden led off the second inning with a walk and came around to score on another LaMere RBI single.
Bernard threatened in the fourth, when Cade Rausch walked and Carver Kamentz reached on an error. With runners on second and third, Ramblers centerfielder Ben Oglesby made a diving catch to end the threat.
In the bottom half, Ruden started another rally with a base hit and scored a fourth run on Razo’s sacrifice fly to center field. In the fifth, Redman reached on a hit batsman and scored on Ethan Hefel’s single.
“Man, I’m tired,” said LaMere, the tournament MVP after going 6-for-11 with a pair of extra base hits. “We’re not as young as we used to be, and playing two nine-inning games today took a lot out of us. That’s a lot of ball, and you could tell we were kind of dragging early in this game.
“Obviously, we started a little slow in this game, but we found a way to make it happen. Rudy was unbelievable all tournament, pitching three days in a row. We couldn’t have done it without him.”
Ruden won the Ramblers’ quarterfinal game Thursdsay night, earned a save against Cascade on Friday and went seven innings on Saturday. He allowed two unearned runs on four hits while striking out eight. Bernard pushed across a second run in the seventh, when Kamentz reached on an error and scored on a Menster flyout to center.
Ryan Pearman pitched the final two innings for Key West. He struck out six and allowed only one baserunner – Ryan Thoreson’s one-out single in the eighth. LaMere earned his program-record 23rd tournament title as manager.