Nothing eases the rookie-year growing pains quite like playing on a line with a couple of veteran point producers.
Mikey Burchill, the youngest player on the Dubuque Fighting Saints roster, capped a three-point night by scoring the game-winning goal with 1:42 remaining in regulation Saturday night during a 7-5 victory over Des Moines at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Burchill doubled his point production from the first 14 games of the season with two goals and an assist as the Saints completed a home-and-home sweep of the Buccaneers and a three-win weekend. He skated on the Saints’ top line with center Stephen Halliday and left wing Connor Kurth.
“I came into this game with not a lot of confidence, but playing with them makes your life so much easier,” said Burchill, 16, the fifth overall pick in the USHL Futures Draft this spring. “I’ve been playing all right so far this season, but I just needed to get the monkey off my back. A night like tonight definitely gives you a big boost in confidence. Hopefully, that monkey is off my back now, and it’s only up from here.
“Playing with everyone on this team is so much fun. We have such a tight bond and we go to war every day for each other. It truly is not about the name on the back of your jersey but the crest on the front.”
On the winning goal, Halliday made a heads-up play with his feet after having his stick knocked from his hands. He kicked the puck out of the Dubuque zone to spring Burchill and Kurth for a 2-on-1. Kurth carried into the Des Moines zone and made a last-second pass to Burchill, who wired a one-timer from between the faceoff circles past goalie Lucas Szyszka for his third goal of the season to snap a 5-5 tie.
Kurth opted to pass, rather than shoot for his second career USHL hat trick.
“That didn’t even go through my mind,” said Kurth, who also finished with two goals and an assist. “I was just worried about winning the game. I saw that Burchie was open, so I hit him with a pass and he buried it.
“What a great play by Halliday. That shows his maturity and leadership to make a play like that at the end of tight game.”
The Saints needed a shootout on Friday night to earn a 2-1 victory at Des Moines. This game couldn’t have gone any more different.
“Going to their barn, their ice surface is a little smaller and a little tighter, and they like to play those low-scoring games,” Kurth said. “Coming back here, we like to spread the ice and make plays. We expected it to be a different game, just because the two ice sheets are so different.”
Tanner Latsch staked Des Moines to a 1-0 lead just 2:32 into the game, but Kurth tied it at the 8:19 mark. He won a faceoff back to Austin Oravetz at the point, then drove the net and put a rebound past starting goalie Carson Limesand for his 12th goal of the season.
Burchill put the Saints ahead 7:23 later with his second goal of the season. Lucas Olvestad tracked down his own rebound, then fed Lucas St. Louis at the point for a shot. Halliday took the first whack at the rebound before Burchill punched it behind Limesand.
Michael Stenberg tied the game with a power play goal 2:53 into the second period, but Kurth struck again 4:39 later. Max Burkholder made an outlet pass to Burchill, who made a pass through the neutral zone to Kurth. He carried in on his backhand before switching to his forehand at the top of the blue paint and tucked the puck into an empty net.
Jackson Dorrington and Henry Bartle scored goals at 16:31 and 17:02 to give the Buccaneers a 4-3 lead. But the Saints answered even quicker at the end of the period to escape with a 5-4 lead.
Kenny Connors tied the game with 32.2 seconds remaining in the period by redirecting a Ryan Beck pass set up by Olvestad. With 10.8 seconds to play, Tristan Lemyre tucked a rebound into a wide-open net after Connors tried to stuff the rebound of Michael Feenstra’s shot from the point.
“We had just given up two quick goals before that, so we didn’t want to try anything too fancy,” Lemyre said. “We just got the puck deep, worked hard, threw some pucks on net and good things happened.
“It felt really going into the locker room with the lead instead of losing. It definitely helps with the coaches’ mood if you have the lead at the intermission.”
Des Moines tied the game again at 6:56 of the third on a Davis Burnside goal. But Burchill delivered his game-winner, and Shawn O’Donnell sealed it on an empty net goal with 15.1 seconds remaining. He hit the center of the net from his own blue line for his second goal of the year.
Paxton Geisel stopped 21 shots to earn his third victory in four days. Des Moines went 1-for3 with the man-advantage, while Dubuque finished 0-for-2 with 29 shots on net.