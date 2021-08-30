Trace Hoffman went 3-for-4 and earned the pitching win Sunday afternoon to lead Bernard to a 5-2 victory over Placid in the opening round of the season-ending Bernard semi-pro baseball tournament.
Bernard meets Zwingle at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first semifinal, while Cascade faces Farley at 3 p.m. The consolation game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by the championship at 3 p.m.
Eric DeSousa and Tyler Johnson added two hits each for the Indians in the victory. Placid took an early 2-0 lead, but Bernard tied it in the fourth and went ahead with three in the sixth.
Zwingle 7, Rickardsville 0 — David Janes went 3-for-4, and T.J. Deardorff, Tucker Mai and Derek Tauber added two hits each in support of winning pitcher Maguire Fitzgerald. Deardorff and Tauber doubled, and Janes tripled. Rickardsville got a pair of hits from J.J. Valencia, and Max Snowden doubled.
Farley 2, Bellevue 0 — Jakob Kirman struck out nine, and Alex Vaassen, Matt Scherrman and Dakota Church doubled for the Hawks in Saturday’s win. Farley scratched out single runs in the first and third against Bellevue standout Chase Kueter.
Cascade 9, Epworth 0 — Derek Lieurance went 3-for-3, and Connor Grant, Austin Gehl and Bryce Simon added two hits apiece for the Reds. Grant also doubled and earned the pitching win. Bryce Simon and Lieurance doubled, Brock Simon tripled, and high school sophomore Cooper Hummel homered in the five-inning win.
AMATEUR GOLF
Ihm ties for 84th at U.S. Senior Amateur — At Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.: Peosta, Iowa, native Jim Ihm shot a 2-over-par 74 on Sunday at the U.S. Senior Amateur in suburban Detroit after carding a 5-over 77 in the first round. Ihm moved up from a tie for 103rd after the first round to a tie for 84th, but he missed the cut of 4-over for match play, which begins today. Tim Hogarth leads the tournament at 10-under to grab the No. 1 seed for match play.
Ihm qualified for the USGA event by finishing second at a qualifier in Madison earlier this month.