Erin Langel wanted this kind of visual in the last regular-season match before the state qualifying meet next week.
Dubuque Hempstead, which owns the second-highest team average in the state, secured its third consecutive city championship on Tuesday afternoon at Cherry Lanes with a 2,856-2,656 victory over Senior. The Mustangs’ boys team also won, 2,887-2,709.
“Senior’s going to be there next week when we bowl regionals, so winning here is actually kind of a relief,” said Langel, who matched her season high with a two-game series of 213-237—450. “But it also makes us feel so much more confident, so much better about next week. It’s a mood up-lifter.
“When you win a city championship, it makes you feel like you’re the best. You don’t want to get too cocky, obviously, but it’s just a really good feeling to have, especially with regionals next week.”
The Mustangs on Tuesday beat their season team average of 2,754.90, which ranks behind only Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s 2,835.38 in Class 3A. Hempstead will bowl in the regional with Senior, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington and Waterloo West next Tuesday at Waterloo’s Cadillac Lanes, which will also serve as the state tournament site.
Hempstead took a 1,904-1,806 lead after the individual portion of the meet. In addition to Langel’s 450, Beth Johll fired a 198-186—384, followed by Libby Leach and Zoe Schultz at 367 each and Emily Mueller at 336, while Kirsten Mitchell’s 322 did not factor in the scoring.
The Rams shaved 28 pins off Hempstead’s lead in the first two games of the Baker series and won three of the five games. But the Mustangs put the match out of reach with a 267 in the third game to all but seal the win. Hempstead also shot Baker games of 161, 189, 179 and 156.
“Senior is always such a great rival for us, and they really poured it on,” Hempstead coach Theresa Cheever said. “After those first two games, I told the girls, ‘OK, they’re here. They showed up and they want us to know that.’
“We definitely had to have our ‘A’ game to beat them, like always. But that’s good experience for us going into regionals next week.”
Emma Clancy led the Rams with a 249-141—390, followed by Abriana Reed’s 372, Jaquelyn Hochrein’s 363, Ella Pregler’s 341 and Clara Pregler’s 340, while Mackenzie Lang’s 311 did not factor in the scoring.
The Rams rolled Baker games of 186, 192, 136, 145 and 191.
The Hempstead boys had to rally from a 62-pin deficit after the individual games to beat Senior in a dual meet for the first time in five seasons.
“We were a little sluggish in individuals, but we figured it out and came through as a team,” Hempstead coach Roger Poling said. “I’m proud of the way they hung in there. They made up that 60-pin deficit in the first game of Bakers and shot 1,000 in Bakers for the first time this season, and, with districts next week, it’s a great time to be peaking.”
Hudson Orr led the Mustangs with a season-high 192-226—418 series, followed by Dakota Rupp’s 393, Trent Kutsch’s 369, Alex Scheffert’s 363 and Ian Ninneman’s 298, while Cody Stackis’ 276 did not factor in the scoring.
Hempstead rolled Baker games of 221, 214, 206, 185 and 220 for a 1,046.
“It’s pretty big to have a night like this because it gives us a little leverage going into districts,” Orr said. “Now, we just have to make sure we carry the momentum over to next week. The biggest thing is going to be making our spares. If we can do that next week, we’ll be in good shape.”
Hunter Winner led the Rams with a 208-197—405, followed by Michael Wlochal (393), Mason Krieg (388), Adin Bettcher (380) and Collin Lyons (337), while Christian Merrick’s 333 did not factor in the scoring. Senior shot Baker games of 156, 146, 172, 178 and 154.
Hempstead and Senior will join Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Pleasant Valley and host Cedar Rapids Prairie in the district meet Monday at Lancer Lanes. The state tournament takes place the following week.