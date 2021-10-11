On the verge of school history, Madison Bowers felt like she might puke.
No worries, as the Mineral Point, Wis., native and University of Dubuque senior held her composure and closed out a memorable three rounds -- or more accurately, three years -- at the American Rivers Conference Championships for the Spartans.
Bowers finished off an A-R-C individual championship on Monday at Ames Golf & Country Club with a three-round total of 81-76-74--231, edging out teammate and runner-up sophomore Brooke Bunjes' 81-73-80--234, leading the Spartans to their third consecutive league championship with a 329-306-318--953 total, topping Central by 7 strokes to claim the trophy.
"To win this my senior year is really amazing," said Bowers, who followed in current UD assistant coach Daniela Miranda's footsteps last year in winning medalist honors for the Spartans. "And to have the team get this three-peat is special. It was really hard and really stressful after the first round. I felt like I was going to puke after the 15th hole, but I finished it out the best I could. It was a great experience and it doesn't seem real."
The Spartans have not only booked their trip for a third straight season for the NCAA Division III National Championships on May 10-13 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, but made school history by becoming the Spartans' first women's athletics program to win three straight league titles.
"Our rallying cry from the first team meeting was about having the chance to win three straight championships, something that's never been done in any women's sport at UD," said Spartans coach Dustin Bierman, who was tabbed the A-R-C Coach of the Year for the third straight season. "They worked at it every day this fall and it's an unbelievable achievement that goes beyond the three-peat for the women's golf program. This has never been done before at our university and it's pretty special."
Senior Kaylee O'Donnell finished tied for eighth place overall with an 84-76-82--242 for UD, while senior and Stockton, Ill., native Megan Gille placed 15th with an 83-81-84--248 to round out UD's score.
Also playing and making an impact in her freshman season for the Spartans was former Hempstead standout Morgan Hawkins, finishing tied for 21st place out of the 42-player field with an 86-86-82--254.
"When I was a freshman, we actually lost to Central in a playoff hole and got second," Bowers said. "Since then, we've been so hungry to get that first title, it's almost like we're addicted now and need to keep on winning. But with Kaylee playing in her first (A-R-C) tournament, and Morgan Hawkins coming out as a freshman and playing in her first, this is just a special group."
After shooting a 329 in the opening round, the Spartans were trailing Wartburg by 5 strokes and Central by 2. But an incredible second round with Bowers, Bunjes and O'Donnell each in the 70s gave UD a 306 and turned the tides in their favor to play out in front.
"If we wanted to get this done, we had to have a good Day 2," Bowers said. "We did that. We all had a great mindset and took it one shot at a time. We played pretty well and that had us in position to close it out."
After just missing out on the individual league title to Miranda last year, Bowers took on the leadership role this past year and her hard work was rewarded with a championship.
"I'm just so happy for her, because she's worked her butt off to get to this point," Bierman said. "Her mindset throughout the entire tournament was very, very good. She stayed patient and played some excellent golf. She's been a pillar for this program and I'm just so happy for her in her senior year to get back in that position and finish it off. It's a testament to her mindset and hard work."
Loras College did not field a team score, but Mallory Gardiner tied for 17th with an 86-85-80--251. Carlene Paul, a junior from Maquoketa, Iowa, also scored for the Duhawks and tied for 21st with an 89-82-83--254.
Former Edgewood-Colesburg standout Maddy Streicher tied for 19th for Simpson with an 87-87-78--252, and Western Dubuque grad Hannah Fangmann tied for 26th for Wartburg with an 89-87-87--263.