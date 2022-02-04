Dubuque Senior football coach Dale Ploessl today announced he was stepping down after 11 seasons.
Ploessl returned to his hometown prior to the 2011 season after a successful run as a collegiate assistant coach. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his collegiate alma mater, Drake, in 1993 and also worked at Oklahoma State, Iowa State, California University of Pennsylvania, Drake and Montana State University prior to taking the Senior post.
The Rams finished 5-5 this season and lost to top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the opening round of the Iowa Class 5A playoffs.
“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step away as the head football coach at Senior,” Ploessl wrote in a letter to the Senior football community. “This was not an easy decision. I have a lot of passion and love for Senior football, but it is the right decision for me at this time. I want to thank the Senior administration, Dubuque Community School District, parents and fans for all your support over the last 11 years. You cannot do this alone, and without the support of the administration and parents, we could have never accomplished the things that we did. I can’t say enough about all the coaches that have dedicated their time and effort over the last 11 years to this program."