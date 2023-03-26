Gracie Furlong is well on her way to rewriting the Galena girls basketball history book.
Records, milestones and benchmarks are fundamentally set over long periods to be lofty, sometimes almost unattainable goals. In just two years, Furlong is picking them off one by one.
“She is as impactful of a player as there is in the state of Illinois in Class 1A,” Galena head coach Jamie Watson said. “She does everything well; she just makes such a huge impact on the game and it’s one of those things that everyone can see.”
Furlong, a sophomore and the 2023 Telegraph Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, broke Galena’s single-season records for points scored (643) and steals (182), the latter surpassing her own program-best mark set just last season — as a freshman.
To boot, she eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier this season — a career-defining achievement for most players in a four-year span. She did it in less than two.
Most importantly, though, she’s been the best player on back-to-back state tournament teams — the only two times in program history the Pirates have reached the Class 1A semifinals.
“Hard work, definitely,” Furlong said. “It helps that I’ve been playing my whole life. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates or my coaches. They definitely played the biggest role in me being able to break all those records. I have a very big love for the sport so I think that helps, too.”
This season she led Galena in points (17.4), rebounds (6.3) and steals (4.9), and was second on the team in assists (3.2). Her achievements deservedly garnered a laundry list of recognition across Illinois.
Furlong was named to the Associated Press Class 1A all-state first team, tallying the third highest vote total on Illinois’ most elite squad. She was also voted first-team all-state by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, and earned co-player of the year in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, an honor shared with teammate Addie Hefel.
She was a finalist for Illinois’ Gatorade Player of the Year, landed on the 1A all-state tournament team and has led the Pirates to a combined 67-6 the past two seasons.
“I don’t think it has all set in yet,” Furlong said. “I kinda brush it off and try not to think about all that, but I don’t want to take it for granted, either. I’m just trying to soak in every moment.”
The Furlong surname is certainly synonymous with Galena basketball. Older sister Katie, a 2017 Galena grad, is one of the greatest Pirates to ever don blue and white. She is currently the school’s all-time leader in points and rebounds, but saw one of her records fall this season when her younger sister leapfrogged her for most points in a single season.
And don’t think for one second Gracie didn’t let her know about it.
“We’ve always had this ongoing joke ever since I got to high school,” Gracie Furlong said. “I would tell her, ‘I’m gonna break all your records.”’
“No, you’re not,” Katie pushed back.”
“It’s been an ongoing joke and now I’ve gotten to say, ‘Haha, I beat you,”’ Gracie Furlong said.
While she may be on her way to surpassing her sister in the record books, Gracie hasn’t forgotten who her favorite player was as a youth.
“I went to every single one of her games,” Gracie said. “I just looked up to her so much. To be like Katie and have the recognition that she was getting was a goal of mine. Just seeing how people looked up to my sister, how I looked up to my sister, I wanted to be just like her.”
The siblings’ games are quite different. Katie was a consistent post presence who could quietly, but routinely, score 25 points a game, where Gracie, according to Coach Watson, “does it with so much flash and athleticism, there’s no hiding her.”
But Watson, Galena’s 13th-year head coach, said the sisters possess a similar ultra-competitive drive.
“They don’t like to make mistakes,” Watson said. “A mistake is something they are not used to. I’ve had to have several conversations with both of them about working through those things. It was déjà vu for me. I totally remember having these conversations with Katie a few years ago.”
Last year, Gracie formed a dynamic duo with her sister Maggie to lead Galena to its first-ever trip to the state semifinals. Maggie Furlong, a standout in volleyball and basketball, returned from an ACL tear that wiped out her 2021 junior season to help her team capture a state runner-up finish in 2022.
It was a dream journey for Gracie.
“Just having that sisterly bond on the team, it brought us a lot closer,” Gracie Furlong said. “We were best friends by the end of the season.”
It also provided the sibling teammates another chance to one-up their older sister.
“We told Katie, ‘You didn’t get to do this,’” Gracie distinctly recalls the duo boasting after winning super sectionals and advancing to state last year. “It was kinda that bragging right that Maggie and I got to do something that Katie never got to do.”
In her first two seasons, Gracie Furlong has led Galena twice to the premier stage of Illinois’ girls basketball. That stands alone on her resume, but no doubt she yearns for more over her final two.
“I definitely never thought my freshman year that I’d be starting on varsity and playing at the state tournament,” she said. “It was surreal, but it happened. We’ve gone there twice. We’ve gotten second, and we’ve gotten third. I want that first-place trophy.”
