As the first-round leader, Dubuque Wahlert’s Will Coohey had the advantage coming into the final round of the City Meet at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
He had to fight and claw to stay ahead of the pack.
The junior shot a 10-over-par 80 on Thursday and rebounded from a near disastrous first nine holes to claim the individual two-day title with a 77-80—157.
“My first tee shot was perfect and after that it just only went downhill,” Coohey said. “We started on the back nine and it was definitely the worst start I’ve had all year.”
Coohey’s day started with a bogey and two double bogeys in three of his first four holes to shoot an 8-over 43 at the turn.
“Just nothing was working for me,” he said. “Off the tee was terrible and I couldn’t make a putt to save my life.”
Then, he got a simple piece of advice from his coach.
“Coach told me, ‘It’s a new nine,”’ he said.
Coohey took the advice to heart and turned it around on the front nine, firing a 1-over 37 behind birdies on No. 7 and No. 9 to claim the title.
The Golden Eagles also counted scores from Ben Dolter (77), Roan Martineau (82), Alex Link (86), and Patrick Fitzgerald (86) to win the team championship for the second year in a row with a 319-325—644 total.
Western Dubuque’s Jackson Webber earned medalist honors on the day with a 4-over-par 74. Contrary to Coohey, Webber’s round started on a positive note with early birdies on No. 2 and No. 4.
“I drove the green on Hole 2 to make a birdie there, but mainly I was just getting up and down around the greens,” Webber said.
The Bobcats (313) had the low team score on the day, but were not eligible for the team title after a scheduling conflict prevented them from competing in the first round last week.
“It sucks we didn’t play the first week, but we came out strong today, Webber said. “I feel like we would have won the whole thing if we would have been able to play last week.”
Brock Wilson (79), Jackson Skritch (79), and Davis Steltzer (81) rounded out the scoring for Western Dubuque.
Dubuque Senior (347-343—690) finished third as a team overall, and was led by Nate Obbink’s 80. Owen King (84), Cam O’Donnell (89), and Aidan Lyons (90) rounded out the scoring for the Rams.
Wil Sigwarth’s 77 tied for the second-best round of the day to lead Dubuque Hempstead (346-347—693). The Mustangs also counted scores from Cole Ramler (84), Charlie Setter (92) and Charlie Swenson (94).
The four schools now turn their focus to the regional qualifier which takes place Monday at Thunder Hills Golf & Country Club.
“It’s a good test for all of us going into Monday,” Wahlert coach Eric Mueller said. “We had our ups and downs today, I wish we played better, but I’m just glad it’s not Monday yet.”