UW-Platteville’s Carter Voelker earned co-player of the year honors when the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named its basketball honor units on Wednesday. The Pioneers’ Jeff Gard is the coach of the year.
Voelker claimed first team accolades for the second consecutive season and becomes the 10th Pioneer to secure Player of the Year honors, joining Steve Kundert (1974), Steve Showalter (1988), T.J. Van Wie (1993), Ernie Peavy (1995), Ben Hoffmann (1998), Merrill Brunson (1999), Jeff Skemp (2009), Chas Cross (2013) and Robert Duax (2018). Voelker leads the WIAC with 95 assists and a 1.90 assist/turnover ratio, while ranking fourth with 6.5 rebounds per contest, seventh with 15.5 points per game and 10th with a .731 free-throw percentage (76-of-104).
Gard was selected the Coach of the Year for the second time in the last three seasons after leading the Pioneers to the 21st regular-season conference title in program archives. UW-Platteville’s 22 wins are the third-most for the program in the last 21 seasons. The Pioneers also secured a spot in the NCAA Division III Championship for the third straight year — and 13th time overall.
UW-Platteville’s Quentin Shields also made the first team, while Justin Stovall and Kyle Tuma made honorable mention. Shields and Stovall made the all-defensive team, and Tanner Hudziak earned a spot on the all-sportsmanship squad.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Loras’ duo first-team all-A-R-C — Loras College landed a pair of players on the American Rivers Conference first-team in women’s basketball, the league announced Wednesday,
Marissa Schroeder, a junior from Bellevue Marquette, and Macenzie Kraemer, a senior from Spring Green, Wis., both made the squad after helping the Duhawks clinch back-to-back NCAA Tournament at-large bids.
Schroeder led the Duhawks in both rebounding (6.8 per game) and scoring (15.6 points). Kraemer led the league in free throw percentage at 91.9%.
Loras Kari Fitzpatrick, a senior from Edgewood-Colesburg, and Courtney Schnoor, a junior from Camanche, Iowa, landed second-team accolades. Dubuque’s Miah Smith, a sophomore from Matteson, Ill., landed an honorable mention spot.
Wartburg’s Bob Amsberry landed the Coach of the Year award. His staff includes Kelley (Westhoff) Jacobs, a former Dubuque Wahlert and University of Northern Iowa standout.
Clarke 55, Mid-America Nazarene 47 — At Kehl Center: Makenna Haase scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Pride to a school-record 25th victory and a berth in the Heart of America Conference semifinals Friday at William Penn.
Haase became the Pride’s all-time leader with 1,009 rebounds in her career. She broke a record held by Jennifer Brotzman for 26 years. Makenna also joined Brotzman as the only player in program history to have more than 1,000 points and more than 1,000 rebounds.
William Penn beat Grand View, 80-48.