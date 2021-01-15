A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (6-9-0) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (5-13-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Dubuque won the only other meeting, a 5-3 decision on Dec. 5 at Mystique. The teams play a total of six times this season.
Scouting Dubuque: After winning three straight and four of five games, the Saints lost twice at Youngstown last weekend. They are four points behind Team USA for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East and two points ahead of last-place Youngstown, but both of those teams have four games in hand on Dubuque. The Saints are expected to make more personnel moves in the immediate future. Connor Kurth leads the USHL in rookie scoring with eight goals and 16 points in 18 games. Dubuque ranks 10th on the power play with a 20.3% conversion rate and shares last place on the penalty kill at 66.7% efficiency.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks rebounded from a slow start and have split their last 10 games to move out of last place in the Western Conference. Despite a sub-.500 record, Waterloo’s goal differential is just a minus-4. The Black Hawks do not have a player listed in the USHL’s top 50 scorers. Waterloo ranks eighth on the power play at 22.2% and fifth in penalty kill at 80.4%.
Cowbell Cup: The winner of the head-to-head series between Dubuque and Waterloo will win the Cowbell Cup this season, as Cedar Rapids opted out of the season after the August derecho damaged the RoughRiders’ building. The Saints will donate $2 per ticket from tonight’s game, as well as the Feb. 12 home game against Waterloo, to the RoughRiders booster club.
DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (10-8-2) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Des Moines won, 9-3, at home on Nov. 23, and Dubuque won, 3-2 in overtime, at home on Jan. 2. The teams play a total of six times this season.
Scouting Des Moines: The Buccaneers have moved into second place in a congested Western Conference thanks to a 5-3-2 run over the last 10 games. They have not lost in regulation time over the last four contests. Lucas Mercuri leads Des Moines and ranks 20th in the league in scoring with 16 points in 18 games. The Buccaneers rank seventh in power play efficiency at 23.2% and third on the penalty kill at 87.5%.