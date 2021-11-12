The American Rivers Conference announced on Thursday its men’s soccer honors, and the University of Dubuque swept the top awards.
Spartans senior forward Gloire Luwara (Rock Island, Ill.) was selected as the league’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, and sophomore defender Darren Gray (Hawthorn Woods, Ill.) was named Defensive MVP. UD head coach Brad Johnson, along with assistants Thomas Corcoran and Colby Gay, were voted Coaching Staff of the Year.
In eight conference matches, Luwara finished tied for first in league points (20) and goals (nine). He also led the league with three game-winning goals.
Playing 487 minutes throughout eight conference matches, Gray led the Spartans to the top A-R-C team goals-against average (.625).
In his 13th year at UD, Johnson guided the Spartans to their third league title in program history, finishing with a perfect 8-0 mark in league play.
UD senior Axel Aaman, and juniors Joel Skog-Johansson and Lucas Von Braun, also earned first-team honors.
Loras College landed five players on the first team after winning the A-R-C tournament, with seniors Juan Jose Arias Mondragon, Connor Fitzpatrick and Kevin Kucaba, along with juniors Michael Brandt and Dubuque Wahlert alum Jared Block, earning recognition.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Local trio tabbed all-region — Loras College senior Lyndsi Wilgenbusch, University of Dubuque senior Darby Hawtrey and Wartburg senior Kylie Bildstein were each named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association all-region teams.
Wilgenbusch, a former Western Dubuque standout, tallied 456 kills. She averaged 3.74 kills per set, good for second in the conference. Hawtrey, a native of Clarence, Iowa, led the Spartans with 3.22 kills per set.
Bildstein, a former Dyersville Beckman star, led the conference in hitting percentage (.428) and total blocks (88). She is a four-time all-A-R-C performer and picked up MVP honors this season.