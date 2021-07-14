The Mississippi Valley Open held its 52nd tournament last summer despite the coronavirus pandemic gripping the nation, as well as ongoing renovations at its home location, the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Needless to say, it feels good to be back to normal for the 53rd edition of Dubuque’s premier tennis tournament this week, with the juniors serving up the opening action on Tuesday. Most of the junior finals will be held today, with the adults taking court this weekend.
“Some say change is good, but everything is new, which is great,” said MVO tournament director Dishon Deering, now in his seventh year in the role. “We have new software for registration, and now we’ve got new courts with four outdoor and two indoor. Everyone is dazzled by the beauty of the courts and the indoor lodge. Now we have air conditioning, too. Everyone is enjoying the change. It’s great to be back.”
With face coverings no longer required in the midst of the summer heat, and a $3.5 million renovation project near completion at the country club, the MVO is back at full speed and looking better than ever.
The MVO — established in 1969 — was the lone high-level tennis tournament in the state last year, modified with lower entries and its home base set up at Dubuque Wahlert High School.
“We were grateful for the tennis community in Eastern Iowa, receiving calls from all over the state to please have this tournament,” Deering said. “We’re just grateful to continue to serve not only the Dubuque community but the entire tennis community in the state of Iowa. It brings great pride and joy to do that. That’s why children, and children’s children, and children’s children’s children, continue to play in this tournament. I’ve seen many generations and hopefully more generations to come.”
And this year, the players are basking in the revamped, state-of-the-art amenities provided at the country club.
“During the interview process for this position in the summer of 2017, the hiring committee at that time had a goal in mind of trying to become more of a year-round facility,” said Dubuque Golf & Country Club General Manager Lance Marting, who previously held the same role at the Janesville Country Club in Wisconsin. “Engage the membership year-round. We started that process to see what was viable.”
It began with the courts, and while still the same number as before with six, two of them are now indoors with two more built right on top of the indoor facility using plexicushion. Three official pickleball courts were also added as the new additions span 14,000-square feet to the left of the club’s swimming pool.
“We called it Project 365, and the purpose of it was to utilize the club year-round,” Marting said. “One of the components was year-round tennis. Our tennis facilities hadn’t seen an upgrade in about 30 years, so local contractor Ed Tschiggfrie and I saw the opportunity to build a bunker, a building that could support courts on the top and underneath. With his company’s experience over the years, he was the main designer of that building.
“The Australian Open was played on plexicushion courts for a long, long time. It’s an 11-layer rubber coating that goes on there and it has just a little bit of give. It’s good for the players and good for their joints.”
The indoor tennis courts could go a long way in helping prep tennis players improve their game over the offseason.
“It’s interesting to move from what we had to what we have now,” said the club’s director of tennis and racket sports, Pete Moldenhauer, who also served as Dubuque Senior’s boys co-coach this past spring. “Adding two indoor courts to Dubuque is really big. Hopefully it’s a great compliment to what Fred Bissell has going at Alpine (Tennis & Fitness). Having two additional indoor courts could be a game changer for the competition level here in Dubuque.”
Don’t underestimate the importance of the pickleball courts, either.
“Pickleball is a hot ticket right now,” Marting said. “You can play pickleball on those courts, the two lower outdoor courts and the two courts inside, and at any point in time we could have seven active pickleball courts going. Pickleball makes up about 35-40% of our racket sports. It’s very hot.”
Overseeing the courts is a brand new building titled “The Lodge,” which houses the tennis offices, indoor putting greens and three high-tech golf simulators along with a full bar for the golfers to enjoy during the winter months.
“We wanted year-round golf,” Marting said. “We use TrackMan simulators, and TrackMan is essentially the bar for simulator companies out there. We offer that with the membership. It’s just part of their dues with no rental rates.”
The renovation project also included improved drainage around the facility, new outdoor fire pits and seating, heaters on outdoor porches and a redone parking lot with nearly 25 more spaces.
“It’s been fruitful for our membership,” Marting said. “We’ve returned to the type of membership we haven’t seen here since the 1980s. The club had about 640 memberships back then, and now we’ve climbed over 600 memberships again, which is great. That’s how we fund everything we do.”
Many in the tennis community believed the MVO couldn’t get any better, but one visit to the revamped country club should convince them otherwise.
“It’s very interesting and exciting to see,” said Charlie Vandermillen, a fourth-year instructor at the club and Wahlert grad who played No. 4 singles at St. Norbert College last season as a freshman. “I’m really glad that tennis is back here in a positive way and hopefully it will effect the future generation of tennis players to be more successful and more talented in the sport. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
• Recent Wahlert grad Ricky Walker won twice in third-set tiebreakers on Tuesday to advance to the boys’ 18 singles championship match this morning to face Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Declan Coe. Walker faced Coe this spring at No. 3 singles and lost in straight sets, but he’s hoping for a turnaround this time.
“I’m super pumped for that,” said Walker, who will be auditioning for the club team this fall at the University of Michigan while majoring in international economics. “I came into the tournament not expecting to get that far. Definitely the season with Wahlert helped me out a lot — shout out to Eric Lucy for prepping me for this. He’s a great coach. I’m excited for it.”
Walker beat second-seeded Joseph Haag of Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals, 6-7 (8), 6-1, 10-5, before outlasting third-seeded Trenton Link of Robins in the semifinals, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9.
“I’m dead on my feet and have to go play doubles now,” Walker said with a laugh after beating Link.
• Hempstead’s Jake Althaus and Wahlert’s Roan Martineau both reached the boys’ 16 singles semifinals, and with one more win each could square off for the title at the country club. The semis are at 8 a.m. this morning with the title match set for 10:30.
• Asbury natives Max Hoden and Callan Martineau will face each other in the boys’ 14 singles semifinals this morning at Dubuque Senior High School, with the final to follow at Meyer Courts.
• Hempstead’s Sydney Thoms won twice and reached the girls’ 16 singles final this morning at 10:30 at the club, facing top-seeded Mackenzie Sagers of Cedar Falls. Earning the second seed, Thoms rolled past Marion’s Kara Kueper, 6-1, 6-2, and then beat Cedar Rapids’ Isabel Barnes in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-1.