SURPRISE, Ariz. — All Ian Moller wants is to be himself.
The problem is he exists in two worlds that seem to pit the key elements of who he is against one another. As a baseball player, Ian Moller is a catcher and has been a catcher since they took the tee away. As a man, he is Black. In the world of Major League Baseball, where Black participation has sunk to 50-year lows, nowhere is the gap between the two sides of who Ian Moller is and aims to be more evident.
So, yeah, let’s just say it: There is a shocking lack of Black catchers in MLB. Only one Black catcher appeared in the majors this season. Only one has been a regular over the last five years. Before that, the last Black catcher to start 100 games: Charles Johnson in 2004. A year ago, Johnson told The Undefeated it was “mind-boggling” there were no Black catchers in the game. In 1999, Johnson and Lenny Webster formed an all-Black catching contingent for Baltimore. The game is far from that now.
“It just saddens me,” said Webster, who has worked with Moller through some MLB Breakthrough Series camps the last four years. “Because the stereotypical thing is that a (Black catcher) lacks knowledge. That’s the stigma that is slapped on you. Black catchers. Black quarterbacks. I lived it. We need to erase the stereotypes.”
‘He’s a catcher’
Moller, the Rangers’ fourth-round draft pick in July, aims to do just that. He and his father, Steven, have spent the last decade devoted to a future built around changing minds. He went behind the plate because he was unafraid of the ball. He quickly learned to love the position. He was calling pitches by 11, has been ever since. He resisted the possibility of moving to other positions, even if it would have meant a higher draft spot for some teams.
“He’s a catcher,” Steven said.
His career has become a family investment. Steven and Shannon Moller, who operate a recyclable bottle redemption center in Dubuque, invested in a former garage and, by hand, turned it into a private workout facility. Steven now says he worked Ian so hard, he occasionally has regrets that he did drills with him at times when he simply should have taken his son for a drive in the car and listened.
Nothing, though, diminished Ian’s desire to play the position.
“I’ve always loved it,” Moller, who turns 19 on Oct. 26, said last month out on the back patio at the Rangers’ Village dorm where he has lived since signing his contract, which included a $700,000 bonus. “At first, I ended up back there because I wasn’t scared of the ball. I was naturally good at it. I loved getting the ball every time. I wanted the ball in my hand. I wanted the attention on me.
“I was a student of the game,” he added about calling pitches. “I picked up tendencies and the ability to communicate. I wanted the game to fall on me. Whether we won or lost, I didn’t want it to fall back on anybody else. I wanted to take control.”
Along the way, he grew into a sturdy, 6-0, 190-pound receiver with good power and somebody unafraid of the work or the wear-and-tear of catching, a unicorn of desire and talent.
There were, however, things Ian couldn’t control. Namely perception.
At first, Steven was more aware and concerned about this. He grew up in New Orleans in the 1980s. He understood preconceived ideas better. He moved to Dubuque in 1992.
He and Shannon have raised daughter Alexis, in her senior year at the University of Northern Iowa and potentially bound for a post-graduate career at Harvard, and Ian in one of the whitest cities in one of the whitest states in the country.
He knew in the baseball world, though, his son would be evaluated on more than just his abilities. When Ian was 13, the father and son sat down and went over all the negatives about trying to play the position and the way Ian would be judged. Steven worried about the shoes Ian wore or the way his cap rested on his head. This spring, during a game in 25-degree weather, Ian wore a hoodie underneath his jersey. Steven says he heard grumbling about that.
Ian says that while scouts sought him out, they often asked not about his desire to catch, but about his personality. They wondered, he said, if he was too “laid back” behind the plate. They asked about playing other positions. It soon became clear to him that the process was about more than ability.
“It was just hard for me to grasp,” Ian said. “I mean, I thought the draft is mostly about talent, but a lot of other factors go into it. I was a great kid and never got into trouble. And we were kind of talking about like the same issue. It was confusing to me.
“I wasn’t a super rah-rah guy,” he added. “If I wasn’t on the (dugout fence) cheering super loud, they were mistaking that for ‘Oh, he’s not a good leader,’ or ‘He doesn’t love the game.’ And if I was to do something and show my emotions, I’d hear that I didn’t respect the game. So, it was kind of hard. I’ve just tried to stay true to myself. But when you want to make a dream come true, sometimes it’s hard to be juggling two things.”
Said Steven: “We just felt like we had to be so much better than everybody else.”
If it sounds like Moller is comfortable discussing uncomfortable subjects, well, he is. Steven and Shannon made it a priority in their home that nothing would go undiscussed. They did the seemingly impossible with two teens: They ate dinner together almost every night. And talked. About everything.
He and his wife have different backgrounds. She is white and was raised in a two-parent household. Steven came from a one-parent home. Those backgrounds and the perspectives formed from them made for engaging family conversations.
“We felt like together we could give them a better understanding,” Steven said. “We encouraged them to ask questions. We never held it against them. We always said: ‘Let’s say it. Whatever the issue is. And let’s talk about it.’”
Educating others
It was this kind of background that led Ian to write a blunt evaluation of his junior English teacher’s class: “You are a good teacher, but you didn’t teach any authors of color.”
“That didn’t sit well with me,” said the teacher, Haley Martin. “I reached out to him to talk about doing an independent study his senior year on that.”
Together they read about Malcolm X, about mass incarceration and poverty. They made blankets together and delivered them to a shelter. They presented to several classes at nearly all-White Wahlert where Ian answered questions comfortably. With Ian’s help, Martin developed a curriculum for a course in multi-cultural literature. The school’s board approved it, thinking she’d end up with about a dozen kids interested. She has two classes, numbering nearly 50 students in total.
“He blew me away daily,” Martin said. “I didn’t know what I didn’t know. I had never really sat down and talked with anybody about their experiences from their perspective. He taught me about honoring and looking at a lot of different voices. He has a way of getting things across in a very straight-forward manner. He changed my life.”
Moller’s senior year did not include baseball at Wahlert. He actually never played there. He played instead in a weekend league started by the scouting and showcase service Perfect Game. For those curious, it made for more question marks. Go beyond the racial stigmas and here was a high school kid from Iowa, which has produced a total of seven born-and-bred high schoolers who were drafted and played in the majors. And he didn’t have a high school season to scout.
Recommending Moller for a relatively costly draft pick required some faith. Rangers area scout Dustin Smith, however, did the work. He was one of about 10 scouts to show up for workouts at the Mollers’ facility in Dubuque.
“He said he liked the bat,” Steven said. “I said let’s talk about the elephant in the room: Where do you see him playing?”
The question caught Smith by surprise. Steven repeated it and mentioned that some others had raised the issue of switching positions.
“I never thought of it,” Smith said. “We liked him as a catcher. We didn’t think of him anywhere else.”
The Rangers saw him at MLB’s scouting combine, and scouting director Kip Fagg got a chance to chat with him. They invited him to Arlington for a private workout. There, Fagg had separate conversations with Steven and Ian. He assured them the club had no desire to move him off catcher. Then he finished with this: “We just need you to be yourself.”
Which is all Ian Moller wants to be.