In just its second season, the Hawkeye Community College men’s bowling team won a National Junior College Athletic Association national championship last week at Royal Scot Golf & Bowl in Lansing, Mich.
And it won with a distinct Dubuque flavor.
Hawkeye totaled 12,780 pins throughout the tournament to finish narrowly ahead of Iowa Central by 27 pins, while Iowa Western finished with 12,717 total pins.
Brandon Birch, a sophomore who prepped at Dubuque Senior, finished third in the singles championship with a 664 count and added on a fourth-place finish in the all-events with a 2,382 pins. The RedTails’ men’s team also includes Hempstead grads Christian Bies and Devin Eudaley and West Delaware grad Brandon Larsen.
Hawkeye also finished fourth in the women’s tournament with an 11,709. Hempstead grad Kassidy Gerken and West Delaware grad Hannah Axline won the doubles title with a 1,098, winning by just two pins. Former Hempstead state champion Natalie Leach also bowled at nationals for the RedTails.
Heath Kohl, the former manager at Creslanes in Dubuque, is in his first season as the bowling coach at Hawkeye, which is based in Waterloo, Iowa.
Messer to run at Loras —Western Dubuque senior cross country and track & field standout Cade Messer will continue his athletic career at Loras. The Farley, Iowa, native has personal best times of 4:44 in the 1,600, 9:55 in the 3,200 and 16:31 in the 5,000.
Noel to Adelphi —Dubuque Senior’s Delaney Noel will continue her swimming career at Adelphi University in New York. Noel specialized in distance events for the Rams.
Kaiser to Wartburg — Dubuque Senior tennis player Natalie Kaiser will continue her career at Wartburg College in the fall. She intends to study pre-pharmacy.