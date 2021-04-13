A fast start is key to Dubuque Wahlert’s success.
Scoring the opening goal just 3 minutes into the season qualifies.
Maya Wachter scored the first of her two goals just minutes into the game, and Emma Donovan added a pair of scores as the Golden Eagles beat crosstown rival Hempstead, 4-1, in their season opener on Tuesday afternoon at Steele Field.
It was Wahlert’s first game in nearly two full years.
“Six hundred and eighty-days to be exact. We’ve been counting down the days,” Wachter said. “It definitely makes you want it more when you’re away from it. (Gabby Moran) and I would come up here every day just because we missed it so much, counting down the days until our first game. It feels so great to be back. I think we definitely played like we missed it.”
Wachter converted on a long pass out of the defensive half, tucking the first shot of the game into the left corner of the net.
Donovan tallied her first goal in the 23rd minute, moments after an offsides penalty nullified a potential scoring opportunity. Moran forced a turnover, took a couple dribbles and crossed the ball to Donovan for an easy tap-in.
“We came out and we were ready to play,” Wahlert coach Jill Leibforth said. “We have a saying, ‘start hot, stay hot,’ and that really came through for us today. The first 15 minutes really dictates a lot about a game, and I know that they’re all pumped about the crosstown rivals and all that, and that adds fuel to the fire.”
The Eagles nearly made it 3-0 just 2 minutes later on a long free kick from Allie Kutsch, but the ball clanged off the crossbar.
Donovan’s second goal came in the 34th minute after running on to another long pass ahead from the defense.
“To come out for our first game and get a win right off the bat, it’s going to be a great season and it was a great start to the season,” Donovan said.
Hempstead (0-2) cracked the scoreboard late in the first half as Grace Daack chipped a shot over Wahlert goalkeeper Ana Chandlee.
After a first half in which Wahlert controlled much of play in the Hempstead zone, the teams battled to a stalemate for much of the second half.
The Eagles missed on another prime scoring chance in the 70th minute as Moran’s perfectly placed corner kick curved untouched through the penalty box. Wahlert got another chance on a set piece 4 minutes later, but this time Moran’s corner found Wachter for a 4-1 lead.
Wahlert outshot the Mustangs, 23-10, and finished with a 14-6 edge in shots on goal.
Chandlee made five saves for Wahlert. Lydia Hefel finished with 10 saves for the Mustangs.
“Overall we were hoping to kind of put things together more,” said Hempstead coach Alesha Duccini, a former standout for the Mustangs. “The wind was definitely a factor today. First half, Wahlert finished their opportunities. Second half, we were hoping to capitalize on ours with the wind, unfortunately it didn’t go our way.”