There’s a “breath of fresh air” sort of feeling among the players and coaches for the East Dubuque football program entering 2019.
That’s not only because the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference has switched up its divisions geographically — with the Warriors slated to play schools a little more similar to their size and stature — but also due to two coaches that played key roles during the Warriors’ glory years earlier this decade returning to the staff.
Former offensive coordinator Tony Delaney is back running the offense, and former junior varsity coach and varsity assistant Eric Miller — yes, the same that has led the East Dubuque boys basketball renaissance — is taking over as defensive coordinator under Terry Breitbach, entering his 14th season at the helm.
“It’s exciting because we haven’t played some of these teams in four years,” Breitbach said of the new NUIC alignment. The Warriors will be in the North Division along with Dakota, Durand/Pecatonica, Galena, Lena-Winslow, Orangeville and Stockton. “There’s old rivalries established in this conference and those will be games to look forward to for the next two years. We won’t have to face some of those larger schools with deeper rosters and hopefully not get in a situation where injuries kind of add up for us.”
East Dubuque hasn’t reached the postseason since 2014, and the program is determined to find that right mix of talent and coaching to make its return.
The first step in doing so is redeveloping a synergy throughout the program. Brenden Harbaugh has been the head JV coach and varsity assistant since 2006, and with Delaney’s expert play-calling on offense along with Miller’s tenacity carrying over from the hardwood to a revamped Warriors defense, Breitbach believes this could be the turning point.
“Having both of those guys back is great for this program,” Breitbach said. “With the four of us, that creates this new energy and excitement for the program and these kids. It makes them excited to come up through this program and to get this team back to the playoffs.”
Just reaching the postseason in the NUIC can be an uphill climb, as the Warriors can attest for the past four years. Over the last 10 seasons, the Illinois Class 1A state champion or runner-up has come out of the conference, including last year’s champ, Forreston.
“Teamwork and working together is going to be more important than ever,” said Warriors returning starting running back and defensive back Trey Culbertson, a senior who broke his collarbone playing 7-on-7 over the summer but is expected to return for the season opener. “We’re going to go as hard as we can and believe we can make it. That’s the goal every year and we’re ready to put in the work and try to make it happen.”
The first roadblock for the Warriors will be overcoming 13 graduated seniors from last year’s squad that finished 3-6, including quarterback Jon Breitbach, wide receiver Hunter Sherman and do-it-all utility player Layne Boyer. The Warriors counter with eight starters back in the fold and 14 seniors on the roster.
“We lost a few players but I think we got out this summer and all started working,” Culbertson said. “The game plans from our coaches have changed and our mentality is just getting better. Everyone’s going hard and the team is willing to do whatever it takes to try and win games this season.”
Culbertson returns at running back and wide receiver, where he racked up 425 yards and caught six touchdowns last fall. Shifty senior Brennan Smith returns in the backfield as the team’s top rusher, while another senior, Zach Schulting, will provide stability at tight end. Senior Zach Meyer steps in at quarterback after having success at the JV level and backing up Jon Breitbach last year.
“When you lose 13 seniors, and some of those kids started for us for three or even four years, there’s definitely tough shoes to fill,” Terry Breitbach said. “Zach is stepping in at quarterback and has the confidence and composure to be able to throw a nice ball in the pocket. He has already earned the respect of his teammates.
“Brennan started for us last year and adds to our offense by handling carries up the middle or around the end. We’ll work in some motions running the ball with Trey also. Zach will give us a strong target in the passing game at tight end and our line won’t have the size it did last year, but we’ve got depth. We’ll be looking for nice things from all of these kids.”
Another wrinkle entering this season is a new state rule that players can’t participate in two games on the same night. The conference ruled to move JV games to Monday evenings, allowing freshman and sophomore players to suit up and play if needed on Friday nights.
It’s just another example of the new environment and feeling entering this season for the Warriors, and another change would be their rivalry game with Galena. Usually stuck in the first half of the season, this year’s rivalry showdown is scheduled for the regular-season finale on Oct. 25.
If these Warriors have anything to do about it, they are hoping that game will have playoff implications.
“That’s one thing we have as the goal, always every year, is to get to the playoffs,” Breitbach said. “It’s a new league, new rules and different things happening. There’s no coincidence this conference has had a team in the state championship game the last 10 years. I’ve been very pleased with things so far and love how the kids have responded and taken this new challenge head on.”