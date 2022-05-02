Max Cullen’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon lifted the Loras College baseball team to a 12-11 victory over rival Wartburg in American Rivers Conference play at Petrakis Park.
The Duhawks came from behind to win the opener, 8-6. Loras moved to 28-8 overall and 12-8 in the A-R-C, while Wartburg fell to 21-16, 11-9, heading into today’s series finale.
Mac McCallum went 3-for-5, while Cullen, Danny Rogers and Joe Egan chipped in two hits apiece for the Duhawks in the second game. Rogers and Egan both homered. Ethan Peters earned the win in relief.
In the opener, Loras scored once in the fifth and three times in the sixth to rally from a 6-3 deficit. Luke Fennelly had a pair of hits, and Rogers, Egan and Nick DiBenedetto had two RBIs each. Fennelly and DiBenedetto homered.
Clarke 8-6, Culver-Stockton 0-1 — At Canton, Mo.: The Pride won three of four in the weekend series, which ended the Heart of America Conference schedule. Victor Lara and Bryce Hinton collected three hits each, while Daniel Phyle, Bubba Thompson and Brendan O’Connor had two hits each in the opener in support of winning pitcher Jake Fiorito.
In the second game, Lara added three more hits, and Maguire Fitzgerald and Paul Von Zboray had two each. Thompson homered and Carsie Walker earned the pitching win in relief.
SOFTBALL
Nebraska Wesleyan 5-2, Loras 1-6 — At Faber-Clark Field: Jadyn Anderson, Whitney Leipold, Morgan Machovec and Ellie Schill drove in runs in the sixth inning of Game 2 to break a 2-2 tie and earn a split for the Duhawks (22-9, 7-8 A-R-C). Schill, Payton Meier, Anderson and Machovec all had two hits in support of winning pitcher Reagan Spence. In the opener, Schill collected two hits.
William Penn 7-9, Clarke 4-8 — At Veterans Park: Daija Bates collected three hits, while Dubuque Hempstead grad Malarie Huseman and Leah Gray added two apiece for Clarke in the opener. The Pride scored five times in the bottom of the seventh to fall short in the second game. Abby Archer went 4-for-4, Samantha Stout homered and added two other hits, and Lindsey Herrmann added two hits for Clarke (10-35, 4-29 Heart).
UW-Oshkosh 11-13, UW-Platteville 0-2 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers managed only three hits off Titans starter Maddie Fink in the opener. In the second game, Rachel Plautz and Amanda Stanczuk collected two hits apiece and Claire Bakkestuen drove in both runs for the Pioneers (12-18, 4-8 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). Oshkosh is 24-6, 10-2 in the WIAC.