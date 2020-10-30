Here is an expanded look at tonight's area playoff games:
CLASS 4A
No. 6 DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (7-1) at No. 7 IOWA CITY WEST (5-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KDTH-AM 1370
Last year: Did not meet
TEAM STATISTICS
DH ICW
Average point for 36.5 40.2
Average point against 16.8 14.2
Rushing attempts 292 147
Rushing yards 1,558 824
Rushing average 5.3 5.6
Rushing touchdowns 27 11
Passing yards 1,531 1,165
Att-Comp-Int 108-183-4 68-96-1
Passing touchdowns 11 15
Takeaways 8 8
Defensive touchdowns 3 2
HEMPSTEAD INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Aidan Dunne 98-554 yards, 14 TDs; Zach Sabers 72-349, 7 TDs; Jalen Smith 57-373, 4 TDs; Kyrie Tate 22-95; Ben Jaeger 12-69, 1 TD; Luc Montocchio 10-32; Jackson Ostrander 8-42; Tyler Freiburger 4-1; Ty Hancock 2-33; Anterio Thompson 2-6, 1 TD; Charlie Besler 2-2; Lucas Tsacudakis 2-(-5); Dontrell Harris 1-13
Passing: Aidan Dunne 108-for-178, 1,531 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs
Receiving: Jackson Ostrander 33-487, 3 TDs; Jayden Siegert 19-152; Ty Hancock 16-222, 2 TDs; Zach Sabers 12-252, 2 TDs; Max Moldt 11-203, 2 TDs; Noah Pettinger 8-116, 1 TD; Charlie Besler 4-53; Jalen Smith 2-22; Lane Wels 2-7, 1 TD; Adam Ward 1-17
OUTLOOK
These teams were set to meet as part of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division regular-season schedule, but the game was canceled because Iowa City West was using an online-only learning model. As a result, both teams finished unbeaten in division play and shared the divisional title, although the Trojans played two fewer conference games. Iowa City West boasts an explosive offense centered around quarterback Marcus Morgan, who has thrown for 1,165 yards with 15 touchdowns against just one interception. He also has four rushing touchdowns. The Mustangs have their own top passer, though. Aidan Dunne, the MVC Valley Division Player of the Year, is third in Class 4A with 1,531 passing yards, and he has thrown 11 touchdowns with three interceptions. His 2,085 total yards (he has run for a team-leading 554 yards and 14 touchdowns) leads 4A. Hempstead has won six straight games since a last-second loss, but Iowa City West is probably the best team it will have faced all season.
TH prediction: Hempstead 35, Iowa City West 31
CLASS 3A
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (6-2) at No. 1 CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (8-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: None
Last year: Xavier won, 42-0
TEAM STATISTICS
DW CRX
Average points for 22.8 38.8
Average points against 13.1 12.9
Rushing attempts 281 294
Rushing yards 1,563 1,791
Rushing average 5.6 6.1
Rushing touchdowns 16 27
Passing yards 634 1,066
Comp-Att-Int 43-100-7 63-98-3
Passing touchdowns 8 14
Takeaways 17 16
Defensive touchdowns 0 0
WAHLERT INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Gabe Anstoetter 110-752, 8 TDs; Ryan Brosius 51-390, 2 TDs; Jake Brosius 44-239, 5 TDs; Matthew Nachtman 26-125; Bryce Rudiger 25-43; Charlie Fair 18-8, 1 TD; Kaiden Knockel 3-2; Nick Bandy 1-6; Danny Steele 1-6; Carson Cummer 1-0
Passing: Charlie Fair 28-60, 272 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs; Bryce Rudiger 14-38, 343 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs; Jake Brosius 1-2, 19 yards, 1 TD
Receiving: Nick Bandy 16-183, 2 TDs; Carson Cummer 8-177, 1 TD; Gabe Anstoetter 8-132, 1 TD; Seamus Crahan 6-73, 2 TDs; Jake Brosius 2-29; Ryan Brosius 1-31, 1 TD; Danny Steele 1-11, 1 TD; Matthew Nachtman 1-(-2)
OUTLOOK
Wahlert is playing its best football in years, and the Golden Eagles boast a tenacious defensive unit. Wahlert is coming off a 10-0 road upset of Decorah, but perennial power Xavier will be a much tougher test for a defense that has allowed just seven points in two postseason games. Wahlert has played multiple quarterbacks this season, and backup Bryce Rudiger threw a game-sealing touchdown pass late in last week’s win at Decorah in place of banged-up starter Charlie Fair. Six different players have run the ball at least 18 times for the Eagles this season, and Gabe Anstoetter leads the way with 752 yards and eight touchdowns. Danny Steele leads Wahlert with seven sacks. Xavier QB Jaxon Rexroth has thrown for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns, and has 546 rushing yards and 16 scores. Jack Lux has run for 913 yards and seven scores. Stopping the run will be vital if the Golden Eagles are to pull another stunner and advance to the quarterfinals. The winner will play either Grinnell or Pella.
TH prediction: Xavier 35, Wahlert 21
CLASS 3A
No. 8 WEST DELAWARE (9-1) at No. 3 WASHINGTON (8-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMCH-FM 94.7
Last year: Did not meet
TEAM STATISTICS
WD Wash
Average points for 49.6 46
Average points against 8.3 12
Rushing attempts 428 228
Rushing yards 3,204 1,658
Rushing average 7.5 7.3
Rushing touchdowns 59 31
Passing yards 1,001 953
Comp-Att-Int 74-113-2 61-109-4
Passing touchdowns 9 15
Takeaways 25 17
Defensive touchdowns 3 6
WEST DELAWARE INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Wyatt Voelker 150-992, 14 TDs; Jared Voss 135-1,095, 24 TDs; Kyle Cole 43-445, 11 TDs; Jadyn Peyton 31-205, 3 TDs; Conner Funk 19-203, 4 TDs; Will Halverson 19-138, 2 TDs; Logan Peyton 15-45, 1 TD; Will Ward 7-45; Logan Woellert 2-30; Blake Engel 2-10
Passing: Jared Voss 71-108, 985 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs; Kyle Cole 1-3, 7 yards; Conner Funk 2-3, 9 yards
Receiving: Kyle Cole 27-399, 5 TDs; Kyle Kelley 23-326, 4 TDs; Logan Woellert 19-239; Jamison Smith 3-24; Isaac Fettkether 1-7; Blake Engel 1-6
OUTLOOK
There may not be a team in the state that runs the ball better than West Delaware, which is second in the state in rushing yards (3,204) and leads with 59 rushing touchdowns. Only three teams have scored more than West Delaware’s 72 touchdowns. Quarterback Jared Voss is the critical cog. Voss has thrown for 985 yards and nine touchdowns against just one interception, but has rushed for 1,095 yards and 24 touchdowns — the fifth-most rushing yards in Class 3A and the second-most touchdowns. Wyatt Voelker, an all-state linebacker, adds a potent option to the rushing attack and has run for 992 yards and 14 TDs. Washington is no slouch though. Trashaun Willis (526 rush yards, 13 TDs) and Wyatt Stout (524 rush yards, 10 TDs) lead the Demons’ offense. Washington has some good wins on its resume, but stopping the Hawks has been a nearly impossible task so far this season. The winner will play either Davenport Assumption or North Scott.
TH prediction: West Delaware 42, Washington 32
CLASS 1A
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (6-2) at No. 3 SIGOURNEY-KEOTA (8-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KDST-FM 99.3
Last year: Did not meet
TEAM STATISTICS
DB SK
Average points for 28.4 45.1
Average points against 21.3 8.8
Rushing attempts 260 286
Rushing yards 1,261 2,415
Rushing average 4.9 8.4
Rushing touchdowns 14 34
Passing yards 1,216 696
Comp-Att-Int 72-150-10 34-49-1
Passing touchdowns 14 12
Takeaways 11 12
Defensive touchdowns 2 1
BECKMAN INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Owen Huehnergarth 108-465, Nick Offerman 107-593, 11 TDs; Max Mullis 13-45; Cayden Gassmann 11-68, 1 TD; Ty Fangman 8-17; Trent Koelker 5-24, 1 TD; Luke Schieltz 3-9; Owen Gaul 2-14, Johan Platel 2-6; Conner Grover 1-20, TD
Passing: Nick Offerman 72-149, 1,216 yards, 14 TDs, 10 INTs
Receiving: Trent Koelker 39-700, 8 TDs; Conner Grover 10-176, 1 TD; Elliot Naughton 8-127, 3 TDs; Max Mullis 7-114, 1 TD; Eric Heinrichs 3-71, 1 TD; Owen Huehnergarth 3-20; Logan Burchard 1-7; Lane Kramer 1-1
OUTLOOK
Beckman has found ways to win games this season, but perhaps no team they have faced has put together the type of season as the Cobras, who have allowed two or more touchdowns in a game only four times this season. The Trailblazers have a bevy of playmakers around quarterback Nick Offerman (1,216 pass yards, 14 TDs; 593 rush yards, 11 TDs) and Trent Koelker has scored touchdowns in multiple ways: rushing, receiving, on defense and on special teams. Beckman may need to find some special plays to keep moving.
TH prediction: Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman 14
CLASS A
No. 7 MFL/MAR-MAC (8-1) at No. 4 EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (8-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCTN-FM 100.1
Last year: MFL/Mar-Mac won, 28-23
TEAM STATISTICS
MFL EC
Average points for 44.1 31.3
Average points against 15.9 9.7
Rushing attempts 325 191
Rushing yards 2,605 1,031
Rushing average 8.0 5.4
Rushing touchdowns 37 20
Passing yards 717 1,133
Comp-Att-Int 44-89-4 61-138-1
Passing touchdowns 12 12
Takeaways 30 14
Defensive touchdowns 6 0
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Cameron Kirby 75-326, 4 TDs; Parker Rochford 41-361, 6 TDs; Keegan Hansel 39-214, 6 TDs; Ike Jones 12-61, 1 TD; Dawson Bergan 8-18 1 TD; Ethan Staner 8-27; Jack Wiskus 7-17, 2 TDs; Aaron Kloser 1-7
Passing: Parker Rochford 47-101, 879 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT; Jack Wiskus 14-37, 254 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: Keegan Hansel 16-305, 4 TDs; Mason Ashline 13-191; Xavier Reeves 12-236, 5 TDs; Parker Rochford 6-106, 1 TD; Jack Wiskus 4-76, 2 TDs; Cameron Kirby 4-71; Ike Jones 3-127; Quintin Hess 2-14; Ethan Staner 1-7
OUTLOOK
Ed-Co is only a couple years removed from an appearance in the state semifinals and some of those players are back for another run this year, including versatile quarterback Parker Rochford, who has 16 combined touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving. It’s been a while since the Vikings played, though. Ed-Co earned a first-round bye and advanced through the second round because of a COVID-19 cancellation. Shaking off the rust will be vital in fending off the Bulldogs.
TH prediction: Ed-Co 24, MFL/Mar-Mac 21