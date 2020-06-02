Jeff Rapp caught himself a few times.
It’s going to take a while to get used to a new normal in the COVID-19 world, but it sure felt good to coach baseball again.
Iowa became the first state in the country to resume high school athletics on Monday, when baseball and softball teams held their first practices in anticipation of a June 15 opening day. The practices looked much different, as social distancing and sanitizing efforts have become a stipulation of playing the game safely.
“Even though we got the go-ahead to be out here, we still have to be cautious,” Rapp, who enters his 10th season as head coach at Dubuque Hempstead, said in a telephone interview after an energetic afternoon practice at Core Field. “The kids are certainly willing to do whatever they need to do to play baseball, but they’re just going to need a lot of reminders at first because this is something very new to them. We’re going to have to be vigilant about it, and they’re going to do the best they can with it.
“To be honest, I catch myself, too, when I’m talking to a group or talking to someone one-on-one. You get caught up in someone making a great play or hitting a home run, and it feels like normal baseball. But then you have to remind yourself about the precautions we have to take to make this work.”
Under new operating procedures, practices will be considerably more spread out in an effort to social distance. Equipment will be cleaned more frequently, and players and coaches will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer often. Teams cannot use dugouts during practice, but they will be allowed for games.
“It was very different,” Senior third-year head coach Andrew Reese said. “You could sense the excitement, and then, on the other hand, you could sense everybody was a little tense because they were worried about regulations and what’s going on. What should they do? Where should they be? Where shouldn’t they be as far as social distancing goes?
“Coaches were constantly thinking, ‘A kid touched this piece of equipment, let’s make sure we get to that and sanitize it after practice.’ It was a little hectic to that point, but the excitement kind of overruled it. And it was just nice to be there.”
Reese thinks it will take a week or so for the protocol to feel normal. That means standing 6 feet apart during batting practice instead of getting too close to chit-chat and avoiding spitting on the diamond.
“Those are just normal everyday habits that are going to be hard to break,” Reese said. “I’ve been gearing myself up so much for it that I’ve re-programmed myself to know we have to change those habits, but it is going to be hard for a lot of guys.”
Wahlert eighth-year coach Kory Tuescher couldn’t wait to get back on the diamond after a whirlwind 10 days since the Iowa High School Athletic Association approved the summer season. Much of that time has been occupied by administrative work that normally takes place in March.
“We could have asked the kids to do just about anything today, and they would have done it, they were so excited to be out there,” Tuescher said. “The kids were super jacked, which we expected.
“Most of the kids went about this spring with the idea we would have a season, so they have been working out on their own as much as they could. We know some guys are going to be a little more behind than normal, so we’ll have to stagger things a little, but we’re just excited to have a season.”