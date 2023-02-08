CASCADE, Iowa — Nothing like a little confidence boost heading into the postseason.

Beckman Catholic closed its regular season in style, evaporating a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to come back and stun Class 2A No. 5-ranked Cascade and hand the Cougars just their second loss of the season, 52-49, in double overtime on Tuesday at Cascade.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.