Kalle Larsson believes the presence of a rabid fan base makes the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ annual tryout camp a truly unique experience for aspiring United States Hockey League players.
The players develop an understanding of what they mean to the community, and the fans get an idea of what the following season’s roster might look like. Larsson considers the fans an important piece of the recruiting pitch.
So, it pained the Saints’ general manager to share the news that spectators will not be allowed at camp, which begins today and runs through Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center, because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The team and athletic trainer Megan Monjeau followed guidelines established by the USHL and local health officials when developing protocol for the camp.
“Everything we do is for the fans, and without our fans we don’t exist,” Larsson said. “So, it’s extremely difficult for me personally, and it’s difficult for the players and the whole organization to not be able to have them at camp, because they mean so much to us.
“It’s really tough, but I think the fans understand that this is something we need to do to run a safe camp. We’re doing it because it’s what’s best for the long term. It’s not something we feel good about, but it’s something we have to do.”
Fans will be able to watch the first few days of the camp at livebarn.com, but a subscription is required. The Saints’ web site includes a link and a discount promo code.
The USHL announced earlier this month its plans to begin its season on time and play a full schedule. It has established a COVID-19 taskforce, a scheduling committee and a competition committee, which all take into consideration the most up-to-date information for developing Return to Play protocol.
“The safer we can execute camp, the more likely it is we find ourselves preparing for a season,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “And ultimately, we want our fans to be a part of that season. As every USHL team has its camp, the data and the conversation will be shared on a league level. I can tell you, for us, we are doing everything we have learned that can help in the prevention of and the spread of the coronavirus. This isn’t about solving anything, it’s about doing what we can in trying to limit the spread.”
It’s a collaborative effort that has made Mystique a special place to be for David in the days leading up to camp.
“We’ve worked non-stop all week in setting up the rink, cleaning the rink,” David said. “It’s been all of us — the hockey staff, the arena staff — working together. It’s been a really satisfying feeling that we all have come together and understand the mission is to give these players an opportunity to compete in our building to maybe become a Fighting Saint.”
Larsson said he communicated with the hockey operations staffs in Des Moines and Fargo, who recently conducted their camps, for pointers on what procedures went well and what needed improvement. Attendance will be limited to the players and their families, and teams will be expected to leave the arena as soon as possible after their games end.
Families will be assigned to specific sections of the stands for each team, so staff can monitor their arrival and departure.
“There’s a lot less in-person interaction, which is tough for us because we pride ourselves on having a lot of personal interaction at our camp,” Larsson said. “But, again, safety is the No. 1 priority. We have a long, long list of protocol, but the main point is we have to have as little in-person interaction as we can.
“We feel we’ve done everything possible so we can run things as safely as possible, and we’ve done everything we can control. The staff in Dubuque has been unbelievable during this whole process, and we feel we’re well prepared for camp. But this is all new to us.”
The camp, originally scheduled for early June, will feature eight teams of 20 players each, including a blend of returning veterans, affiliates list players, recent draft picks and free agents. Larsson said several international players and those from states hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic will not be able to attend because of travel restrictions.