Dubuque Wahlert’s Ruth Tauber hits a double during Thursday’s Iowa Class 3A Region 7 Quarterfinal game against North Fayette Valley. Tauber homered and added two triples on Saturday as the Golden Eagles routed Waukon, 12-0, in the regional semifinals at Wahlert High School.
It would be hard to believe there is anyone hitting the softball any harder than Dubuque Wahlert freshman outfielder Ruth Tauber right now.
In a model of efficiency, Tauber saw six pitches against Waukon in Saturday’s Iowa Class 3A Region 7 semifinal, took three swings, and the damage was immense: one home run, two triples and four RBIs as 3A No. 3-ranked Wahlert routed the Waukon Indians, 12-0, in three innings at Wahlert High School.
The Golden Eagles improved to 30-8 and will host No. 11 Solon in Tuesday’s regional final.
How hot is Tauber right now?
In her last six games, she is hitting .833 (15-for-18) with three doubles, three triples, three home runs and 9 RBIs. Not bad for a leadoff hitter.
“It’s tough to get me out right now,” Tauber admitted. “I’ve been feeling great the last couple of weeks. I have all the confidence in the world right now. Every time up I’m just thinking to get on base. I don’t think home run or triple. The girls behind me are so good, they will hit me in.”
Wahlert Coach Tyler Lang summed up Tauber’s recent performances succintly.
“Every time Ruth hits the ball, it’s hit right on the button,” he said.
Any hope Waukon had of giving the Golden Eagles a game vanished on the second pitch of Wahlert’s first at-bat, when Tauber launched a high drive over the fence in left-center field.
After a walk on four pitches to Julia Roth, the Indians misplayed two groundballs in a row that set up a fly ball triple to the bottom of the center field fence by Nora King, scoring two runs. Bailey Welu singled down the third base line to score King. A walk to Kylie Sieverding preceded Tauber’s first triple, on a ground ball hit so hard the second baseman lunged for it, as did the center fielder, but neither of them could put any leather on the ball as it reached the fence.
After the seven-run first inning, it was academic.
Wahlert added two runs in the second inning on a double by Anna Roling and singles by Addison Klein and King.
The game ended with only one out in the bottom of the third as the Eagles scored three more runs on a leadoff single by Sieverding, Tauber’s second triple over the right fielder’s head, a double by Roth, a single by Roling and a fielder’s choice ground ball to second that scored the 12th run.
Waukon was overmatched by the Eagles’ pitching of Roth and Tierani Teslow. Roth pitched two hitless innings, followed by Teslow, who allowed just a bunt single — Waukon’s only hit.
It was hard not for Lang to be pleased by the overall team effort.
“We’ve been getting a lot of production 1 through 9 lately, so that’s great,” he said. “That puts a lot of pressure on the opposing team trying to pitch to this lineup. The bats are coming alive, and we’re playing clean defense.”
The last roadblock to return trip to the state tournament will be the regional final Tuesday. Lang feels his team is more than ready.
“The tough MVC competition definitely prepared us for this,” he said. “All the work the girls put in during the offseason and throughout the season, you couldn’t ask for anything more as a coach.”