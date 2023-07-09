07072023-tauberhit.jpg
Dubuque Wahlert’s Ruth Tauber hits a double during Thursday’s Iowa Class 3A Region 7 Quarterfinal game against North Fayette Valley. Tauber homered and added two triples on Saturday as the Golden Eagles routed Waukon, 12-0, in the regional semifinals at Wahlert High School.

 Sophia Bitter/For the Telegraph Herald

It would be hard to believe there is anyone hitting the softball any harder than Dubuque Wahlert freshman outfielder Ruth Tauber right now.

In a model of efficiency, Tauber saw six pitches against Waukon in Saturday’s Iowa Class 3A Region 7 semifinal, took three swings, and the damage was immense: one home run, two triples and four RBIs as 3A No. 3-ranked Wahlert routed the Waukon Indians, 12-0, in three innings at Wahlert High School.

