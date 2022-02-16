Baylee Neyen is one of three Western Dubuque girls to qualify for the Iowa state tournament next week in Waterloo. The Bobcats also advanced as a team.
February 21-23 at Waterloo
Individual Tournament at Maple Lanes
Team Tournament at Cadillac Lanes
MONDAY, FEB. 21 (9 a.m.)
CLASS 3A INDIVIDUAL
(Girls)
Jaquelyn Hochrein (Senior)
Erin Langel (Hempstead)
Zoe Schultz (Hempstead)
Clara Pregler (Senior)
Taya Huseman (Senior)
(Boys)
Hunter Winner (Senior)
CLASS 1A TEAM
Dubuque Wahlert girls
Maquoketa boys
West Delaware boys
TUESDAY, FEB. 22 (9 a.m.)
CLASS 1A INDIVIDUALS
Chloe Fousey (Maquoketa)
Alysa Kies (Maquoketa)
Morgan Brown (Maquoketa)
Ali Simmons (Maquoketa)
Alexus Riley (West Delaware)
Katelyn Scott (West Delaware)
Lucas Ihrig (Maquoketa)
Saul Hernandez (West Delaware)
CLASS 2A TEAM
Western Dubuque girls
Western Dubuque boys
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (9 a.m.)
CLASS 2A INDIVIDUALS
Ceci Daly (Western Dubuque)
Baylee Neyen (Western Dubuque)
Brooklyn Neyen (Western Dubuque)
Jude Ludwig (Western Dubuque)
CLASS 3A TEAM
Dubuque Senior girls
