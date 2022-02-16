02122021-bowling15-nk.JPG
 Baylee Neyen is one of three Western Dubuque girls to qualify for the Iowa state tournament next week in Waterloo. The Bobcats also advanced as a team.

 Telegraph Herald

February 21-23 at Waterloo

Individual Tournament at Maple Lanes

Team Tournament at Cadillac Lanes

MONDAY, FEB. 21 (9 a.m.)

CLASS 3A INDIVIDUAL

(Girls)

Jaquelyn Hochrein (Senior)

Erin Langel (Hempstead)

Zoe Schultz (Hempstead)

Clara Pregler (Senior)

Taya Huseman (Senior)

(Boys)

Hunter Winner (Senior)

CLASS 1A TEAM

Dubuque Wahlert girls

Maquoketa boys

West Delaware boys

TUESDAY, FEB. 22 (9 a.m.)

CLASS 1A INDIVIDUALS

(Girls)

Chloe Fousey (Maquoketa)

Alysa Kies (Maquoketa)

Morgan Brown (Maquoketa)

Ali Simmons (Maquoketa)

Alexus Riley (West Delaware)

Katelyn Scott (West Delaware)

(Boys)

Lucas Ihrig (Maquoketa)

Saul Hernandez (West Delaware)

CLASS 2A TEAM

Western Dubuque girls

Western Dubuque boys

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (9 a.m.)

CLASS 2A INDIVIDUALS

(Girls)

Ceci Daly (Western Dubuque)

Baylee Neyen (Western Dubuque)

Brooklyn Neyen (Western Dubuque)

(Boys)

Jude Ludwig (Western Dubuque)

CLASS 3A TEAM

Dubuque Senior girls

