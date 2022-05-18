Here is a capsule preview of athletes competing in the Iowa Class 1A state track meet this weekend:
BELLEVUE
Boys qualifiers — Casey Tath (100); Tath (200); Peyton Griebel (800); Griebel (1,600); Aiden Onken (1,600); Griebel (3,200); Alex Pitts (110 hurdles); Riley Carrier (110 hurdles); Pitts (400 hurdles); Carrier (400 hurdles); 4x400 (Carrier, Kaden Guenther, Nolan Dunne, Pitts, Tath, Gabe Manders); Pitts (long jump); sprint medley (Tath, Carrier, Colby Sieverding, Guenther, Dunne, Jacob Waller)
Girls qualifiers — 4x100 (Morgan Meyer, Tayla Leibfried, Jami Portz, Adessa Leibfried, Alexis McCombie, Ka’Lynn DeShaw)
Outlook — Pitts is the No. 2 seed in both the 110 and 400 hurdles and right on the heels of Lisbon’s Kole Becker for the top in both events. Those two will certainly be battling it out for gold. The girls 4x100 relay team enters the Blue Oval ranked 19th.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Boys qualifiers — Mika Lensker (400)
Girls qualifiers — Allison Kettmann (400); Holly Beauchamp (3,000); Kettmann (400 hurdles); Kailyn Thompson (discus)
Outlook — Lensker is the No. 18 seed in the boys 400-meter dash. Kettmann is seeded eighth coming into the 1A girls 400 hurdles, and Beauchamp is the No. 11 seed in the 3,000.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Boys qualifiers — Keaton Reimer (3,200); distance medley (Brodie Wahls, Teagan Palmer, Joe Schmelzer, Reimer, Caden Palmer, Nate Meier); Caden Palmer (discus)
Girls qualifiers — JayLyn Moore (100 hurdles); Moore (400 hurdles); shuttle hurdle (Mara Pierce, Morgan Pierce, Audrey Ostrander, Moore, Haley Rork, Alissa Mueller); Moore (high jump)
Outlook — Palmer is seeded seventh in the discus, Reimer sixth in the 3,200, and the distance medley team is 13th, giving the Eagles a good shot at the podium. Moore is a No. 3 seed in the high jump and 100 hurdles, so she is looking to make a real push at gold in those events.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Boys qualifiers — 4x100 (Colin Harris, Chase Kirby, Ike Jones, Ian Miller, Dawson Bergan, Bennett Steger); 4x200 (Harris, Mason Ashline, Jones, Ian Miller, Bergan, Caden Cole); 4x800 (Landin Carer, Nathan Carter, Konner Putz, Korey Putz, Zander Carter, Sam Schilling); sprint medley (Jones, Miller, Harris, Ashline, Nathan Carter, Pryce Rochford)
Girls qualifiers — Ella Aulwes (100); Aulwes (200); Kelsey Hansel (high jump); Aulwes (long jump); Annie Hoffman (shot put); Sophia Wilson (shot put)
Outlook — The boys come in with the No. 3-seeded 4x200 team, just a second behind top-seeded Lisbon, and have the fifth-seeded sprint medley looking to make a push inside the top three. Aulwes will have a busy weekend on the girls side, competing in three events. She is seeded 14th in the 200.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Boys qualifiers — Cy Huber (400); Michael Schaul (400); 4x400 (Huber, Lance McShane, Nolan Ries, Michael Schaul, Domarius Strickland, TJ Cook); 4x800 (Michael Schaul, Matthew Schaul, Ries, Huber, George Livingston, Arion Rave); Brock Trenkamp (discus); Trenkamp (shot put); sprint medley (Preston Roling, McShane, Michael Schaul, Huber, AJ Ambundo, Strickland)
Girls qualifiers — Amaya Hunt (400); 4x100 (Amaya Hunt, Leah Ries, McKenna Thompson, Lily Huber, Kendra Hillers, Emma Richter); 4x400 (Saige Hunt, Kylie Chesnut, Thompson, Amaya Hunt, Lili Bauers, Emma Doyl); Erin Knipper (shot put)
Outlook — The boys 4x400 relay team comes in seeded fourth, the sprint medley sixth, and Trenkamp sixth in the shot put. Knipper is looking to place high in the shot put for the Wildcats, coming in as a No. 3 seed. Hunt is No. 4 in the 400.
