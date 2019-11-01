PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Will Straka’s 17th birthday will likely be a tough one to top.
The Mineral Point junior running back ran for three touchdowns, including the game winner, in Friday night’s WIAA Division 6 Level 2 win over Lancaster. For the first time all season, the Pointers (11-0) trailed at the half, but battled their way back to take a 35-28 lead on a 10-yard run from Straka with 41 seconds left to play.
“I can’t think of anything better than this,” said Straka, who also scored on runs of 15 and 14 yards in the second half. “This was such a fun game against a really tough opponent. This is a pretty special birthday for me.”
In the two teams’ last meeting just two weeks ago, the Pointers defeated the Arrows, 33-7. This time around, the Arrows came out firing on all cylinders, scoring on their opening possession on a 1-yard run from Dawson Bowen. Lancaster added a second score in the second quarter on a Hayden Knapp 3-yard pass to Preston Noethe to go up, 14-0, with 9:51 remaining in the first half.
“Lancaster is a great program that is very well-coached, and we knew this was going to be a much different game than the last time we saw them,” senior quarterback Isaac Lindsey said. “We knew this was going to be a four-quarter game and we were going to have to battle with them.”
Mineral Point was able to answer with a 9-yard run from Blaise Watters, but Lancaster (9-2) got a big run from senior running back Corey Hahn just two plays later for a 56-yard score.
The Pointers were able to secure some momentum heading into the second half with a 79-yard pass from Lindsey to Dominik McVay to pull Mineral Point to within eight at 21-13.
“That was a huge momentum shift for us, and we knew we were going to have adjustments to make in the second half,” Mineral Point coach Andy Palzkill said. “These guys just had to keep fighting, and they did.”
The Pointers were able to tie the score up with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter on a 15-yard run from Straka. The Arrows then used a 60-yard pass from Knapp to Weston Pink to set up a 1-yard score from Bowen to take a 28-21 lead with 10:11 left in the fourth quarter.
Straka then knotted the game at 28-28 with his 14-yard score with 6:43 remaining. A Lancaster fumble with 4:07 remaining gave the ball back to Mineral Point, but they were forced to punt with 2:31 left to play. Lancaster then failed on a fourth down conversion with 52 seconds remaining, allowing the Pointers to score on their final possession.
“The belief that these guys have in one another is incredible,” Palzkill said. “They never gave up, and they kept fighting until they got the job done.”
The Pointers advanced to take on the winner of Saturday’s game between Darlington and Mondovi.