Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Jason Loeffelholz
Last year — 32-8 overall, 25-5 MVC
Season opener — Tuesday, June 16: at Waterloo East
Returning starters — Micki Blean (Sr., OF); Emalee Ryder (Sr., OF); Riley Dupont (Jr., OF); Kaylie Springer (Sr., SS); Malarie Huseman (Sr., P/IF); Carissa Elskamp (Sr., IF); Carleigh Hodgson (Soph., Utility); Lydia Ettema (Fr., P/Utility); Jadyn Glab (Fr., C/IF)
Other returning veterans — Katelyn Hammerand (Soph., IF); Payton Paulson (Fr., P/IF); Brooke Hanson (Jr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Chandler Houselog (8th, Utility)
Outlook — Loeffelholz enters a good situation with the Mustangs as he returns to head coaching after a six-year hiatus. Hempstead lost three starters, and two of them were named first-team all-MVC last year. Huseman is entering her fifth season as the Mustangs’ ace and went 20-6 with a 1.15 ERA in 152 2/3 innings last year. She struck out 192, walked 43, and hit .292 (35-for-120) with 13 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 33 RBIs. Springer is a catalyst and hit .425 (57-for-134) with 41 runs, nine doubles, two triples and 25 RBIs. Ettema hit .368 (43-for-117) and went 12-2 with a 1.94 in 94 innings. She struck out 32 and issued only six walks. Glab broke out last year, hitting .416 (47-for-113) with eight doubles, three homers and 34 RBIs.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Ashley Cullen
Last year — 22-20 overall, 16-14 MVC
Season opener — Tuesday, June 16: at Cedar Falls
Returning starters — Lily Roth (Sr., 1B/P); Paige Hummel (Sr., C); Ellie Timmerman (Sr., 2B/OF); Anna Chapman (Jr., P); Kathryn Nedder (Jr., 3B/P); Mary Kate King (Jr., OF/2B); Abigail Wallace (Jr., OF); Isabelle Pfeiffer (Soph., 3B/2B); Natalie Kelzer (Soph., OF/SS); Maria Roth (Fr., SS)
Other returning veterans — Abigail Wuebker (Jr., 1B/OF); Tierani Teslow (Fr., P/OF); Bailey Welu (Fr., C/OF); Nora King (Fr., OF/PR); Ellie Steuer (Fr., OF/PR)
Promising newcomers — Ellie Kelleher (Fr., OF); Alex Glatt (Fr., P); Brooke Wuebker (Fr., OF/2B)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles have been building toward this season for some time. Wahlert graduated just two players, who combined for only three at-bats, from last year’s team and return a solid corps of seniors. But the discussion starts with all-state pitcher Chapman, who went 15-8 with a 1.78 ERA in 145 2/3 innings last year. She struck out 225 and walked 32, and led the team with four home runs and 27 RBIs. Hummel hit .344 (33-for-96) with eight doubles, one home run and 25 RBIs. Wallace hit .364 (24-for-66) and was a perfect 24-for-24 on stolen base attempts. Timmerman also was perfect on the base paths, swiping 10 bases while hitting .319 (46-for-144).
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Kevin Steines
Last year — 10-27 overall, 9-21 MVC
Season opener — Tuesday, June 16: vs. Iowa City West
Returning starters — Emma Link (Jr., SS/3B); Ava Bradley (Sr., 1B/OF); Sydney Schultz (Soph., P/1B/DP)
Other returning veterans — Josie Potts (Fr., 3B/2B); Emma Clancy (Jr., P/1B/DP); Brylee Gaherty (Soph., C/OF); Aubree Steines (Fr., OF/1B)
Promising newcomers — Rayghan Hansen (Fr., P/OF/2B); Aliyah Johnson (Soph., OF/2B); Mya Wedewer (Fr., 3B/1B); Sophie Link (8th, 2B/SS); Morgan Hesselbacher (Sr., OF/1B); Lily Balayti (Soph., OF/2B); Ella Johnson (Soph., OF/2B); Julia Kilgore (Fr., P/1B/OF)
Outlook — The Rams have seen plenty of turnover in the past offseason despite graduating only one starter and three players overall. A large group of incoming players should help add depth, but experience will be lacking early in the season. Senior will lean on its three returning starters. Emma Link hit .308 (37-for-120) last year with five doubles, one triple, one home run and 15 RBIs. Bradley hit .353 (42-for-119) with seven doubles, one home run and a team-high 29 RBIs. Schultz served as the Rams’ No. 2 pitcher last year and went 4-12 with a 4.92 ERA in 89 2/3 innings, striking out 36 and walking 37.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Rachael Neal
Last year — 19-19 overall, 15-15 MVC
Season opener — Tuesday, June 16: vs. Iowa City Liberty
Returning starters — Emma Gile (Sr.); Jacie Walters (Sr.); Ella Link (Sr.); Amy Kane (Sr.); Sydney Kennedy (Jr.); Sara Horsfield (Jr.); Hallie Wilgenbusch (Jr.); Meredith Hoerner (Soph.)
Other returning veterans — Maddie Goodman (Sr.); Claire Horsfield (Sr.); Teresa Petsche (Sr.); Meg Belser (Jr.); Abigail Kluesner (Jr.)
Outlook — The Bobcats graduated four players, and just two starters, from a team that seems ready to make a push in the MVC. Kennedy has developed into one of WD’s top players, hitting .364 (47-for-129) with six doubles and 23 RBIs while going 10-12 with a 2.99 ERA in the pitching circle. She struck out 168 and walked 67 in 152 innings. Horsfield hit .367 (47-for-128) with 35 runs, two doubles, two triples and 16 stolen bases. Link hit .305 (25-for-82) with five doubles, seven home runs and 27 RBIs.