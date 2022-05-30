Wahlert players celebrate scoring a run at the Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament last summer in Iowa City. The Golden Eagles on Monday landed the No. 1 ranking in Class 3A from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The first intracity baseball series of the season will feature a No. 1-ranked school.
Dubuque Wahlert, which ranks in the top five in 11 different team categories, supplanted defending state champion Marion as the top team in Class 3A, according to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. The Golden Eagles (8-1) host Dubuque Hempstead (4-4) at 7 tonight at Petrakis Park and visit the Mustangs at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Western Dubuque (8-1) went from receiving votes in the Class 3A preseason poll to No. 7 in first rankings of the regular season on Monday. The Bobcats play at Dubuque Senior in a doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. today.
West Delaware (8-1) entered the Class 3A poll at No. 10 after not receiving votes in the preseason. And Dyersville Beckman (4-5) dropped one spot to No. 6 in Class 2A.
Wahlert, the state runner-up last summer, leads Class 3A with six home runs, a 0.93 ERA, just eight earned runs allowed and seven triples. The Eagles rank second with 75 pitching strikeouts and 108 total bases and third with 68 hits. They are fourth with 60 RBIs and 48 walks and fifth with a plus-46 run differential and a .464 slugging percentage.
Wahlert edged Cedar Rapids Xavier, a team it beat in the state semifinals last summer, for the top spot in Monday’s poll. Grinnell, Marion, Davenport Assumption and Clear Creek-Amana hold down spots 3-6.
Western Dubuque leads Class 3A in RBIs (77), runs (90), run differential (plus-66), hits (91) and total bases (124). The Bobcats rank second with a .367 team batting average, third with a .500 slugging percentage and fourth with a .488 on-base percentage.
West Delaware has posted Class 3A’s third-best ERA at 1.52.
Hempstead, which landed the No. 7 spot in the Class 4A preseason poll, received votes in this week’s poll after a challenging early season schedule. Johnston (9-0) leads the Class 4A field.
Beckman is the lone sub-.500 school in the rankings, regardless of class. The first two weeks of the Trailblazers’ season have been interrupted by athletes performing in state track and golf, and half of their starters will play in the state soccer tournament this week.
Defending state champion Van Meter tops the Class 2A rankings, and Mason City Newman leads in Class 1A.
