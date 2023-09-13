NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will host Clarke University in an exhibition game Oct. 22 in Iowa City.

 Darron Cummings The Associated Press

For the second time in three years, the Clarke University women’s basketball team will open its season against a team coming off an NCAA Division I Final Four appearance.

This time, it will be considerably closer to home.

