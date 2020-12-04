A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
CHICAGO STEEL (4-2-0) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (0-4-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: This is the first of eight meetings between the two teams this season. The next will come Jan. 3 in Dubuque.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints are the only USHL team without a standings point after dropping a pair of games last week. Four of their first eight games were postponed due to the coronavirus.
Scouting Chicago: The defending Anderson Cup champions lead the USHL with 34 goals scored through the first six games, but they’ve also allowed a league-high 30 goals. The Steel have won their last two entering the weekend.
WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (1-1-0) AT FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: This is the first of six meetings between the two teams this season. They were originally scheduled to play on Thanksgiving, but that game has yet to be rescheduled.
Scouting Waterloo: The defending Western Conference champions have been hit harder by the virus than any USHL team. The Black Hawks haven’t played since splitting a pair of games Nov. 13-14 in Sioux City and did not have any preseason games.
Ring the bell: For each goal the Saints score during home games in December, Old Chicago restaurant will donate $25 to the Salvation Army. Fans wishing to donate to the cause can visit www.SalArmy.US/Saints.