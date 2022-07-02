The fifth annual Alex and Kelsi Erickson Golf Outing set an event record by raising more than $115,000 for Hodan Community Services, despite a forecast of rain, wind and thunderstorms.
The event — held last Saturday at Dodge Point Country Club north of Mineral Point, Wis. — attracted 173 golfers, while roughly 250 supporters attended the evening dinner and program. They helped organizers shatter the previous record of $92,960 set last year.
Alex Erickson, a former Darlington High School and University of Wisconsin standout wide receiver, signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Commanders on May 4 after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals and last season with the Carolina Panthers.
The evening included a live auction, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and a $25,000 match donation by an anonymous supporter. The team of Brad Wells, Bill Fisher, Tom Johnston, Denny Rundle and Ted Galle posted the low score in the golf portion of the event.
The Hodan community has special meaning to the Ericksons. Kelsi Erickson’s sister, Krista Blosch, receives services through Hodan in the community and at the Hodan Center, which has its main center in Mineral Point. Hodan provides programs for local adults with disabilities.
The sixth annual event is being planned for a yet-to-be-determined Saturday in June. Cash donations can be sent to Hodan Community Services, 941 W. Fountain Street, Mineral Point, WI 53565.
CONSTRUCTION ALTERS TRAVEL TO RICKARDSVILLE
The Rickardsville semi-pro baseball tournament begins Tuesday, the same day road construction begins on Highway 3 (formally Highway 52).
Players and spectators traveling from Dubuque on Highway 3 should be prepared to detour. Travelers are encouraged to turn left at the bottom of Gillespie Hill onto Boy Scout Road. Then turn right at Five Points Road, which returns to Highway 3.
MAQUOKETA TRAP SHOOTER EARNS ALL-STATE
Emma Chapin, of Maquoketa, earned all-state accolades at the 2022 Scholastic Clay Target Program State Trap Shooting Championship at the Iowa State Trapshooting Homegrounds, north of Cedar Falls, in early June.
Nearly 3,000 athletes from 4th grade through high school competed in three different competitions; singles trap, doubles trap, and handicap trap. The All-State team for singles trap is determined by the combination of the athlete’s league score and the championship event score.
Ankeny Centennial won the state team title in handicap and doubles, while Ankeny claimed the singles trap crown. New Hampton’s Kayla Holschlag captained the ladies singles trap all-state team, while Charles City’s Colton Crooks took top honors on the boys side.
WIAA ALTERS FORMAT TO WRESTLING SERIES
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control altered the look of the postseason wrestling tournament during its June meeting.
A handful of wrestling coaches’ recommendations received approval, effective in 2022-23, including the addition of a 16-competitor bracket to qualify for the girls state individual tournament to be held in conjunction with the boys individual state tournament at the Kohl Center.
On the boys side, a super-regional format will be implemented at the Division 2 and 3 tournaments. The format combines two regionals into one in both divisions. Similar to the format in Division 1, the top four individuals advance to sectionals and the top two teams move on to the team sectionals.
Two other wrestling changes to the tournament series adds an assistant referee at the team sectional final matches, and the other eliminates the coaches’ seed meeting for the state team tournament to exclusively utilize electronic seeding.
