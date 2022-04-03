One way or another, Stephen Halliday just knew he had the game-winning goal on his stick.
The United States Hockey League leading scorer tallied a goal 1:29 into overtime on Saturday night to rally the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 2-1 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday night at Young Arena.
At the other end of the ice, Saints goaltender Philip Svedeback stopped a Ben Robertson shot into traffic, defenseman Samuel Sjolund gathered the rebound and lofted a headman pass to Halliday, who had a 2-on-1 developing with Connor Kurth. Halliday attempted to slide a pass through the blue paint to Kurth, but it hit the stick of a hustling Robertson and the puck went through goaltender Emmett Croteau’s legs for his 31st goal and 81st point of the season.
“What a great pass by Sammy to set us up,” said Halliday, who was credited with a team-high eight shots. “I tried to fake the shot and slide it over to Kurth, but I got a little bit of luck and it went in for me. It was going to be a goal for sure if the pass would have gotten through. The goalie was playing the shot the whole way, and Kurth would have had a wide-open net to shoot at and he wouldn’t have missed from there.”
William Hallen forced overtime by scoring his seventh goal of the season with just 3:32 remaining in regulation. Tristan Lemyre prevented a Waterloo clear at the blue line and worked the puck to Max Montes below the goal line. Montes dished the puck to Hallen in the right faceoff circle, and Hallen snapped a shot under the crossbar behind Croteau.
“After Lemmy did a great job to keep it in the zone, my job was to find my way to the net,” Hallen said. “Max made an awesome pass to find me, and it was just a matter of getting a good shot on net.
“What an awesome feeling to score that goal for my team. It felt like we were behind, 1-0, the whole game, but we still kept the positivity on the bench and I think that’s why we eventually scored that goal. Good things happen when you keep playing hard.”
Dubuque finished the season series with a 4-2-1 record and surged into first place in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings, which determines the top Eastern Iowa team in head-to-head competition. The Saints are now 6-3-1 for 13 points in the Cowbell Cup series, followed by Cedar Rapids (6-4-0, 12 points) and Waterloo (4-7-1, 9 points). Only three Cowbell Cup series games remain, and all feature the Saints against Cedar Rapids.
Waterloo’s Ray Fust ended a scoreless stalemate 17:06 into the second period. John Waldron won a faceoff in the left circle back to Fust, who wired a wrist shot just inside the left post behind Saints goaltender Philip Svedeback for his 13th goal of the season.
Just 28 seconds later, the Saints caught a huge break when Waterloo’s Patrick Geary took a slashing penalty and former Saints forward Mason McCormick took a delay of game penalty at the same stoppage for a full 2-minute 5-on-3 power play. Dubuque managed just five shots — two by Jackson Hallum and one each by Halliday, Kenny Connors and Kurth — but Croteau didn’t yield and his teammates blocked one shot and iced the puck three times to kill the power play.
Seconds after the power play expired and the period came to a close, Halliday and McCormick collided legs, and Halliday stayed down on the ice for several seconds. He returned for the third period.