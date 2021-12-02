Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Chuck Haas (22nd season, 311-249-1)
Last year — 12-6 overall, 6-1 MVC
Returning state qualifier — Josiah Schaetzle (Jr., 152)
Returning starters — Dawson Fish (Soph., 120); Gable Brooks (Sr., 126); Landon Reisen (Jr., 132); Kyrie Tate (Sr., 145); Cole Rettenmaier (Jr., 160); Cole Thill (Jr., 170); JoJo Lewis (Jr., 195)
Other returning veteran — Jack Rheingans (Jr., 182)
Promising newcomers — Mitchell Pins (Fr., 106); Mitchell Murphy (Fr., 113); Jackson Ruden (Soph., 138); Zach Conlon (Soph., 220); Ayden Farley (Jr., 285); Lydia Hefel (Jr.)
Outlook — The Mustangs won an MVC divisional dual championship last year, but its list of graduates include state runner-up Chad Bellis and three-time state qualifier Adler Kramer. Schaetzle placed fifth at the state tournament last year and is expected to be Hempstead’s top wrestler this year. He enters the season ranked eighth at 145. But, as always, there are other wrestlers eager to put themselves into that conversation. Fish, Brooks and Lewis just missed the state tournament last year, placing third at the Class 3A district meet. Hefel is the Mustangs’ first female in recent program history, and perhaps the first ever. Hempstead qualified for the regional dual tournament last year, but lost to Linn-Mar by six points in the final.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Ian Summerville (1st season)
Last year — 2-5, 1-3 MVC
Returning state qualifier — Hannah Reel (Jr.)
Returning starters — Seth Connolly (Soph.); Alex Kirman (Soph.); Jaxon Roling (Sr.); Beau Healey (Jr.); Easton Stackis (Sr.); Thomas Hansen (Sr.); Ethan Manders (Sr.); Cohen Pfohl (Jr.)
Other returning veterans — Jordan Quinn (Soph.); Tyler Smith (Jr.); Louis Bunsocan (Jr.); Carly Hefel (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Loren Cain (Fr.); Garrett Schumacher (Fr.); Owen Lawler (Fr.); Aaron Mack (Soph.); Mason Sorensen (Jr.); Sarah Martyn (Soph.); Kenedy Stolk (Soph.); Sara Koeppen (Fr.); Destiny Bisping (Fr.)
Outlook — Summerville, who spent the past 11 years coaching in Las Vegas and has also coached in Florida, New York and Pennsylvania, takes over a Rams program that has languished in the bottom half of the MVC dual standings for several seasons. But there is optimism with a returning class that has taken on a leadership role in rebuilding the program. The most decorated returning wrestler is Reel, who placed seventh at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s state tournament last winter. Connolly’s fifth-place finish at last year’s Class 3A district meet was the best among returning wrestlers. Pfohl was sixth.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Joel Allen (9th season, 95-78)
Last year — 3-9, 0-4 MVC
Returning state qualifiers — Laney Duggan (Sr., 145)
Returning starters — Diego Moreno (Sr., 138); Dustin Digman (Sr., 182/195); Jerren Gille (Soph., 120/126); Toby Dearstone (Sr., 160); Jacob Evans (Jr., 132); Hector Moran (Sr., 285)
Promising newcomers — Carter Brant (Fr.); Luke Healy (Fr.); Andrew Slaght (Soph.); Kenny Petraitis (Soph.); Tom Scherr (Fr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are hoping to make a return to the boys state tournament this winter, but Duggan is already a two-time state place-winner at the IWCOA girls state tournament. Wahlert has a young roster this year with a large influx of freshmen. That could lead to growing pains and tough results in early dual meets for the Golden Eagles, but Allen has a roster of wrestlers eager to learn. That should lead to more positive results in the second half of the season. Wahlert did not have any wrestlers qualify for the Class 2A district tournament last year. Gille and Digman were third at the sectional tournament.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Paul Cleary (11th season, 221-70)
Last year — 11-7, 1-1 MVC
Returning state qualifiers — Evan Surface (Sr., 195); Greyson Gardner (Sr., 182)
Returning veterans — Nevin Pins (Jr.); Trayton Kurimski (Sr.); Logan Massey (Jr.); Maddox Bries (Soph.); Nathan Casey (Jr.); CJ Kammiller (Jr.); Dakota Hoffman (SR.); Brody Steger (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Drew Burds (Fr.)
Outlook — The Bobcats have had a strong program for years, and this season’s squad appears to be no different, led by returning state qualifiers Surface and Gardner. Surface placed eighth at 182 pounds in Class 3A last season. Four other returning wrestlers just missed the state tournament with third-place finishes at the 3A district meet: Pins, Kurimski, Bries and Casey. Western Dubuque takes pride in its junior varsity program and expects several of its “Next Men In” to step into new roles this season. The Bobcats have 55 boys and 12 girls in its program this season. Girls wrestling at WD has seen exponential growth, with four girls three years ago, six last year and a dozen for 2021-22. Western Dubuque qualified for the regional dual tournament last year, falling one win short of the state tournament. Iowa Wrestle has Kurimski ranked 12th at 152 to open the season. Gardner is listed seventh at 182 and Surface is seventh at 195.