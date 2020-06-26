Iowa high school and middle school track and field athletes will have an opportunity to compete in a meet early next month.
Mike Jay, the lead announcer for the Drake Relays, is promoting the Iowa Sprints, Hurdles and Field Events Carnival on July 7 at BGM High School in Brooklyn, Iowa. Events begin at 3 p.m., with the finale scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
The co-ed carnival includes the shot put, discus, long jump, 110 high hurdles, 100 hurdles, 400 meters, 100 meters, 200 hurdles, 400 hurdles, 200 meters and a 1,600 invitational run. It is limited to students in grades 7-12 during the 2019-20 school year, and the entry fee is $15 for up to three events, with all net proceeds benefiting the Track Guy Foundation established by Jay. There will be no medals or ribbons awarded.
Social distancing will be expected of both participants and fans, and athletes will be asked to leave the track promptly after their events. No school affiliations will be permitted, including school uniforms, coaching or transportation in a school vehicle.
Weight implements must be provided by the athletes, and the starting blocks will be disinfected after each race. Athletes must also bring their own hydration, as drinking fountains at the facility have been turned off and the concessions stand will be closed, although restroom facilities will be open.
The social distancing measures include: bleacher seating of 50% capacity, masks will be encouraged but not required, lawn chairs and umbrellas will be encouraged, and coolers with food and non-alcoholic beverages will be welcome.
For more information, email mikejay59@gmail.com.
OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAY IN LANCASTER
Despite the City of Lancaster canceling all recreation programs this summer, the common council approved the Lancaster Youth Baseball and Softball Association’s use of the diamonds at Memorial Park. The equipment that is typically provided by the city for recreation baseball and softball is also available to the association.
The association includes children in grades 3 through 8, and participants were required to sign a waiver to play. Parents and sponsors are funding the association, although the city has agreed to prepare the diamonds for play.
The Lancaster council also agreed to greater use of the clubhouse at the Lancaster Municipal Golf Course this summer. The clubhouse has been empty since “The Stone Hearth” restaurant closed in March.
The facility is available for golf outings, tournaments and private parties. Course manager Tim Davis said staff are following the guidelines established by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for restaurants and bars to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY SPEEDWAY OPENS
The Lafayette County Speedway in Darlington, Wis., has returned to action and will host shows on most Friday evenings through September. Adult admission is $20, with students ages 6 to 17 admitted for $15 and those under 5 admitted free.
For schedule information, visit www.lafayettespeedwaywi.com.