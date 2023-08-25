The stable is far from empty.
Dubuque Wahlert rolled up 386 yards on the ground and the Golden Eagles got touchdown runs from four different players to steamroll past Camanche, 48-12, on Friday at the Loras College Rock Bowl.
Michael Bormann scored twice and barreled his way to 208 yards on just 10 carries.
“I had a lot of really good people to look up to last year and learn from,” Bormann said. “This whole (running backs group), we put in a lot of work over the summer and it showed out there.”
Wahlert’s foray into Iowa Class 3A couldn’t have started any better — on either side of the ball.
“I’m proud of the way we ran the ball tonight,” said Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall, whose team makes the jump from 2A, where it was a state semi-finalist a year ago. “But I’m also really proud of the defense. They really persevered in some really tough conditions against a good quarterback and some really good skill guys.”
Neither offense scored on its opening possession, as each defense came up with a timely sack.
Bormann broke three arm tackles at the line with ease and sprinted 60 yards for the first score of the game with 3:28 left in the opening quarter.
On the next offensive play, Camanche’s Mark Sanders raced 41 yards on a sweep play to put the Storm deep into Wahlert territory.
But Camanche came away empty, converting on one fourth-down try, but coming up short on another.
Camanche quarterback Bryce Buckley showed off a strong arm and command, drawing Wahlert offsides to convert the Storm’s second successful fourth-down try.
But Wahlert’s front four got to Buckley often, including consecutive plays early in the second quarter when Wahlert’s Andrew Slaght dropped Buckley for a sack and then forced a bad pass that Luke Welbes intercepted.
Then Wahlert’s rushing attack went back to work again.
Leaving would-be tacklers in his wake, Bormann busted loose on another big run — this one 52 yards to set up Kevin Bradley’s 13-yard dash for a touchdown and a 14-0 Wahlert lead midway through the second quarter.
Bormann added another long scoring run — a 43-yarder with 4:22 left in the first half, that looked very similar to his other score. No one on the Storm could wrap up the 215-pound wrecking ball at the line, and none could catch him in the open field either.
Wahlert led 21-0 at halftime and foiled Camanche’s best shot at scoring with a Drew Reilly interception in the end zone as the clock expired.
The second half brought more offensive fireworks with as many touchdowns in the first 3 minutes as there were in the entire opening half. Wahlert’s Tom Scherr returned the second-half kick 86 yards for a TD to put Wahlert up, 27-0.
Camanche got its first points of the night with a 79-yard TD run by Sanders on the Storm’s first play from scrimmage.
Wahlert needed just four plays to answer. Sparked by Kenny Patraitis’ 79-yard run to the doorstep of the end zone, Wahlert got a 1-yard TD run from Tate Schope with 9:33 left in the third.
After coming up just short of the goal line, Petraitis got his score on Wahlert’s next set when the senior plowed over Storm defenders from 14-yards out to put the clock in continuous mode and a 41-6 Eagles advantage.
Petraitis had 113 yards on just 7 carries.