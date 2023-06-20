08312022-ianmoller5.jpg
Dubuque native Ian Moller has helped the Down East Wood Ducks, the Class A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, win the first half title in the Class A Carolina League’s North Division.

 Down East Wood Ducks

A pair of Dubuque Wahlert graduates are headed to the postseason.

Texas Rangers prospects Ian Moller and Tommy Specht this weekend helped the Down East Wood Ducks clinch the Class A Carolina League’s North Division first-half championship and a berth in the September playoffs.