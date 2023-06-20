A pair of Dubuque Wahlert graduates are headed to the postseason.
Texas Rangers prospects Ian Moller and Tommy Specht this weekend helped the Down East Wood Ducks clinch the Class A Carolina League’s North Division first-half championship and a berth in the September playoffs.
Here is a brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Sunday’s action:
IAN MOLLER
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 20.
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft
Experience: Second full season
This season: Moller is hitting .173 (27-for-156) with six doubles, one triple, three homers, 15 RBIs, 29 walks and a .301 on-base percentage in 44 games played. Defensively, he has thrown out 23 runners trying to steal and owns a .989 fielding percentage. The Wood Ducks have gone 36-24 and sit 3 1/2 games ahead of the Carolina Mudcats in first place.
TOMMY SPECHT
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200. Age: 18.
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
Experience: First full season
This season: The 2022 Dubuque Wahlert graduate began the season at extended spring training before being promoted to Down East on May 26. He has gone 21-for-72 (.292) with three doubles, a triple and five RBIs in 18 games. He has walked 13 times and stolen two bases.
COLIN REA
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
Current team: Brewers
League: National League
Height: 6-5. Weight: 218. Age: 32
Position: Right-handed pitcher.
Hometown: Cascade, Iowa.
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in January
Experience: 13th season
This season: In 12 appearances, including 11 starts, Rea has gone 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings with Milwaukee. He most recently pitched Wednesday, when he dropped a 4-2 decision to Minnesota. He is scheduled to start tonight against Arizona ... Rea began the season at Triple-A and made a pair of starts. In seven innings, Rea allowed just two unearned runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking none.
THEO DENLINGER
Organization: Boston Red Sox
Current team: Worcester Red Sox
League: Triple-A International League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 26.
Position: Right-handed reliever
Hometown: Cuba City, Wis.
Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Traded to Boston on Feb. 3.
Experience: Second full season
This season: In 6 1/3 innings over four outings, he has gone 0-0 with a 9.95 ERA, two holds, seven strikeouts and six walks. Worcester is 35-34 for fourth place in the East Division standings ... He began his first season in the Boston organization at Double-A Portland (Maine) and went 1-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts against seven walks in 19 2/3 innings. Opponents hit just .149 against him.