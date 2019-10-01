CASCADE, Iowa — Jess Hoffman was finding all of her teammates in a pivotal River Valley Conference showdown.
Cascade’s senior setter places her hitters in prime position, and never was that more evident than on Tuesday night’s clash with North Cedar. Hoffman delivered 39 assists and 20 digs as the Cougars swept the Knights, 28-26, 25-20, 25-19, to be in position to claim the RVC North Division crown at Cascade High School.
“Our coaches told us before the game that we need to control what we can control on our side and not worry about them and do what we do best,” said Hoffman, who surpassed 1,000 career assists on Sept. 21 at the Springville tournament. “We knew we had to take away their strengths and do what we do best. We had to push to the corners and play to our strengths.”
Cascade (17-5, 5-1 RVC North) can claim the league title if it takes care of business down the stretch, and the match with the Knights (17-12, 4-2) appeared to be the toughest test yet to pass. Abby Welter led the Cougars with 13 kills, while Brooke Denniston added a team-high 21 digs.
“We’re just excited about getting this win, a huge win,” Cascade coach Mary Frake said. “We have not had a sweep in our conference the last few games. So, to come out and beat North Cedar, 3-0, was huge for us. The girls did a great job of stepping up and it was a superb effort by everybody. They executed our game plan really well and made some blocking movement and transitions in the middle of the game that we did not practice, and the girls were ready for that.”
Hoffman now has 1,135 assists in her career, trailing current assistant coach Amber (Meyer) DeSousa’s career record of 2,014 from 2006-09. Having Cascade’s career leader in assists on the bench has only helped Hoffman develop into an elite setter.
“Jess is a super coachable kid,” Frake said. “She does anything we ask her to and works very well with our hitters. She’s not afraid to take on the challenge if she needs to. We moved to a 5-1 this year after running a 6-2 the last couple years, and she wanted to take on that challenge. Jess is a very smart volleyball player that can read the other team very well. She does a great job utilizing all of our hitters.”
Hoffman added, “It means a lot (to pass 1,000 assists), and I wouldn’t be able to do it without my coaches and my teammates. They push me to be the best I can every day.”
Both teams came out fired up for a thrilling opening set. While the Cougars led most of the way, the Knights continued battling back in a set that featured 10 lead changes. Cascade got out to a 4-0 lead, but North Cedar rallied to take its first lead at 6-5. The Cougars continued trying to pull away, but despite leads of 14-10 and 16-12 couldn’t escape the Knights.
Isabelle Fransen’s pretty drop shot gave the Cougars a 21-18 advantage, and Molly McElmeel’s deep tip shot made it 23-21, but the Knights fought back to retake the lead, 24-23. Ally Hoffman added a soft shot to tie it at 24, then Fransen’s perfect hit on the end line made it 25-24. North Cedar responded again to take a 26-25 lead, but the Cougars finally had the answer with three straight points, capped by Ally Hoffman’s kill to grind out the 28-26 triumph.
“I think maintaining the energy, effort and confidence on our side was big,” Frake said. “Being consistent. If we can continue to keep our composure and energy going throughout the season on our side, good things come our way.”
The win catapulted the Cougars into the second set, as Cascade led from wire-to-wire. Ally Hoffman’s drill shot gave the Cougars a 5-1 lead, and when the Knights inched within a point, Fransen, McElmeel and Ally Hoffman answered with perfectly placed shots that confused the North Cedar defense. Welter’s kill and then ace pushed Cascade to match point, but North Cedar battled back with four straight points. However, McElmeel’s perfect drop shot a center court capped it for the Cougars, 25-20.
The third set featured 13 lead changes, but the Cougars pulled away down the stretch. Denniston and Welter capped the win with a pair of return shots that were too much for the Knights to handle, sealing a strong performance from the Cougars.
“We’re just playing good volleyball right now,” Frake said. “And this was a huge win.”